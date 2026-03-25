Warriors Make Roster Move That Doesn't Address Wing After Moody's Injury

The Golden State Warriors are giving center Omer Yurtseven a second 10-day contract, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

Yurtseven's first 10-day contract expired Tuesday. He played in five of the six games during his 10 days on the roster, averaging 3.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.

After Moses Moody's season-ending knee injury, the Warriors could have given a 10-day contract to a wing like Kevin Knox II instead of a center. But with Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) out for Wednesday's game and possibly more, they still need center depth, so keeping Yurtseven makes sense.

Assuming the contract is signed Wednesday, Yurtseven will be eligible to play for the Warriors' next five games.

If the Warriors wanted to keep him past that point, they'd have to sign him to a standard contract, as NBA rules say you can't give a player three 10-day contracts in a season.

The Warriors (34-38) have 10 games remaining in the 2025-26 season.

Expect Big Minutes for Nate Williams

With Moody out, the Warriors will continue to give Gui Santos big minutes at the forward spots, with him playing more at the 3 than he normally would.

But even with that being the case, they'll need someone to play the 3 when Santos is playing the 4 or when he's resting.

Nate Williams might be their best option.

At 6'5", Williams has the size to defend some big wings, unlike Will Richard (6'3"), Brandin Podziemski (6'4"), Gary Payton II (6'2") and De'Anthony Melton (6'2"). Those four are meant to be 2-guards, whereas Williams has more of small-forward skill set.

Williams has impressed in his 10 games with Golden State, averaging 6.8 points on 53.2 percent shooting and 46.7 percent from three.

Williams is on a two-way contract, and he's ineligble for another two-way next season. I argued here that the Warriors should offer him a multiyear contract with partial guarantees before the end of this season.

Perhaps Golden State decision-makers will spend the next five games deciding whether Williams is worth that contract offer. That should put extra pressure on Williams to perform.