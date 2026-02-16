Warriors Reportedly Sign Ex-Rockets Wing to Two-Way Contract

The Golden State Warriors are short on wings, so they used their last two-way roster spot on one.

According to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, they signed 6'5" shooting guard/small forward Nate Williams with the two-way roster spot vacated when Pat Spencer signed a standard contract.

After this move, the Warriors sill have a vacant standard contract roster spot.

Williams appeared in 42 games with the Rockets over the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, averaging 3.0 points and 0.9 rebounds.

In 35 G League games this season, Williams is averaging 18.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 36.5 percent from three.

With Jimmy Butler out for the season with a torn ACL, it's possible Williams will see playing time with Golden State. With that said, Steve Kerr hasn't been shy about using at least three players under 6'5" on the court at once, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Williams never appears for the Warriors except in garbage time.