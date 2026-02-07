Report: Warriors Targeting Former No. 2 Overall Pick on Buyout Market

The Golden State Warriors have two open roster spots, and they will likely use one of them on Pat Spencer.

They have their eyes set on Lonzo Ball for the other.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported the Warriors want the 2017 No. 2 overall pick.

Ball missed two consecutive seasons after a gruesome knee injury suffered in January 2022. Since returning for the 2024-25 season, he's averaged 6.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 70 games.

His shooting percentages have been poor (33.9 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three), but the 6'5" guard is a smart defender and a good passer.

Can Ball Find His Pre-Injury Form with the Warriors?

Ball would likely be used sparingly with Golden State, essentially being used as a deep depth piece when the Warriors need some defense and ball-handling.

But the Warriors would be hoping he finds his pre-injury form.

In Ball's first two seasons with the Lakers, he was immediately quite productive, averaging 10.0 points, 6.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

He was traded to the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis deal, and he was even more productive in his two seasons there, averaging 13.1 points, 6.4 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

As part of a sign-and-trade, he was sent to the Bulls, and he was to a great start in his Chicago tenure with 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 35 games.

But that's when Ball suffered a mensicus tear, and a nightmare recovery process kept him out over two years.

The version of Ball that was on such a great trajectory in Chicago is probably not coming back, but perhaps he can show off his driving ability, passing and defense to become a rotation mainstay.

But for that to happen, he has to make more than 33 percent of his shots.

Should the Warriors Target a Different Position on the Buyout Market?

I argued that they should in my buyout market primer, but for those hoping for a wing, it may not be so simple.

Haywood Highsmith is the most impactful wing on the market, but two things might prevent him from become a Warrior. He'll likely be the most coveted player on the market, and the Warriors can't offer anything more than the veteran minimum, whereas some other suitors might be able to offer a bit more. For example, one way they could that is if they still have a portion of their mid-level exception to give out.

And it should be noted that though Highsmith is thought of more as a wing than a guard, he's 6'5", the same height as Ball.

Highsmith is stronger and more used to guarding bigger players, so I'd still argue that the Warriors should go after him first. But if they had no shot at him anyway, then Ball is an understandable pivot.

You can make the case that the Warriors need a depth center more than another guard, but if they are using Ball to guard wings, then it's easy to argue that he'd more useful than, say, Chris Boucher.