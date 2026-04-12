Warriors Starter Ruled Out 2 Hours Before Sunday's Clippers Game

Draymond Green has been ruled out of the regular-season finale between the Warriors and Clippers on Sunday at Intuit Dome.

Green was previously listed as questionable with a back injury.

Steve Kerr told reporters Green is getting a rest day and will be available for Wednesday's play-in tournament game.

It's not all bad news for Golden State on the injury report. Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis, Gui Santos and Al Horford are active.

Quinten Post (foot) and LJ Cryer (ankle) are out, while Will Richard (back) is questionable.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Isaiah Jackson (ankle) are out, but the rest of their rotation players are active.

Warriors Can Experiment Offense-Heavy Lineups without Green

It's obvious that Green will factor heavily into Golden State's play-in rotation. Not only is he an impactful defensive player, but the Warriors simply don't have the forward and center depth to significantly reduce his minute load.

Still, it will be interesting to see what the Golden State offense looks like without him.

Teams barely even having to guard Green can bog down the Warriors offense.

On Sunday, you can expect the Warriors to have lineups with five shooters on the court at once.

For example, the Warriors' starting lineup will be Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. That lineup has four legitimate shooters and Melton, who is nine for his last 19 from three.

And the Warriors can go to Gui Santos and Seth Curry for more shooting when two of those players need a rest.

Having all that shooting would allow the Warriors to play five-out offense. That might be their chance to have efficient offense against top-level defenses.

Final Audition for Bassey?

Green's absence should open up minutes for Charles Bassey, who has impressed with Golden State, averaging 9.3 points on 64.0 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 20.5 minutes.

With Green out, the Warriors will likely play Bassey at center with either Porzingis or Horford at the 4 to account for the Warriors' lack of options at power forward.

The Warriors have until the end of the day to decide who will fill their 15th roster spot for the play-in tournament.

If they want to convert the two-way contract of Nate Williams or LJ Cryer so that one of them can be eligible for the play-in, they will have to release Bassey.