Projected Warriors Starting Lineup and Rotation for 2026-27 If Porzingis Is Out

Three weeks ago, I wrote a projected Warriors lineup article with the assumption Kristaps Porzingis would start and play about 26 minutes per game.

When he's out, everything changes.

The most direct solution would be to have Al Horford take Porzingis' minutes and Charles Bassey take the minutes Horford was originally slated to play.

That would entail Horford increases his minutes total from 22 to 26 and Bassey playing 22.

With Horford 40 years old, I'd argue 24 is the max he should be playing. And though Bassey looked solid in his short stint with the Dubs last year, it would be surprising if he played 22 minutes per game.

Porzingis' absence opens up possibilities of playing Draymond Green or Yaxel Lendeborg as a "small-ball 5." I put that in quotes because Lendeborg is 6'9" and 241 pounds. There aren't many centers who will make him look helpless.

Starting Lineup (First 5 Mins of 1st, 3rd Qs)

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Brandin Podziemski

SF: Gui Santos

PF: Yaxel Lendeborg

C: Draymond Green

Before the Porzingis health issue, I had Lendeborg coming off the bench. Now, the most obvious solution is either a) inserting Horford at center or b) what you see above, which has Lendeborg and Green playing together as the interchangeable 4 and 5.

I lean toward Lendeborg getting the nod if he has an impressive training camp. The Warriors might need him to play 30-plus minutes immediately, and the most realistic way to get to that number is having him start.

Next 4 Mins of 1st and 3rd Qs

Lineup: Curry, Melton, Payton, Santos, Horford

Porzingis' absence would lead to more three-guard lineups, which might have some Warriors fans banging their heads against the wall.

Last season, lineups with Curry, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II had a plus-6.3 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

Last 3 Mins of 1st and 3rd Qs

Lineup: Williams, Podz, Melton, Lendeborg, Bassey

Lendeborg will likely feature in a lot of lineups with Bassey because of how Lendeborg's three-point shooting ability complements Bassey's low-post game.

Brandon Williams will need to be surrounded by at least three shooters to make up for his perimeter issues, which is why you won't find Williams and Payton playing together.

First 4 Mins of 2nd and 4th Qs

Lineup: Williams, Podz, Richard, Green, Horford

This lineup could desperately use a healthy Jimmy Butler, but that won't be an option for the first few months of the season.

Next 4 Mins of 2nd and 4th Qs

Lineup: Curry, Melton, Payton, Lendeborg, Horford

This could prove to be one of the Warriors' best lineups. If has great defensive potential, and on offense, it has enough shooting to support Curry-Payton pick-and-rolls.

Closing Lineup (Last 4 Mins of 2nd and 4th Qs)

Lineup: Curry, Podz, Santos, Lendeborg, Green

The Warriors close with the starters, which makes sense considering lineups with Curry, Podz, Santos and Green posted a plus-16.2 net rating last season. If the Warriors can maintain that net rating with Lendeborg included, they'll exceed expectations in the early part the season.

Minutes Distribution

Curry: 34

Lendeborg: 32

Podz: 32

Santos: 26

Green: 26

Horford: 24

Melton: 22

Payton: 16

Williams: 14

Richard: 8

Bassey: 6

Final Thoughts

This is A LOT of Lendeborg. Most rookies don't play anything close to 32 minutes per game.

But it's not unheard of.

VJ Edgecombe played 35 minutes per game last season. Cooper Flagg played 33.5 minutes per game.

The bottom line is the Warriors need Lendeborg. They'll know early in the season if he can handle that workload.