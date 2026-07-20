Takeaways from Warriors' Summer League Title Game Win Over Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors are Las Vegas Summer League champions.

They stormed back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 94-90.

It marks their first summer league championship since Draymond Green and Ian Clark led them to one in 2013.

Yaxel Lendeborg and Deivon Smith tied for a game high with 21 points.

For the Grizzlies, Cameron Boozer and Cedric Coward had a team-high-tying 19 points.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday's game.

Lendeborg Was Not Afraid of the Big Moments

Lendeborg had an excellent game overall with 21 points (9-of-18 shooting), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

But what stood out most was his performance down the stretch.

With the Warriors trailing 87-84 with three minutes left, Lendeborg went on a personal 7-0 run.

He hit a floater, then rocked into a three, and then hit a pull-up jumper.

For someone whose jump shooting was one of his main question marks going into the draft, he's looking quite comfortable on the perimeter.

Back in the first half, he had a driving layup on Boozer late in the shot clock. He got fouled as well and made the free throw for a three-point play.

Over the course of summer league, Lendeborg showed he's ready to play in the NBA immediately.

He was named Summer League MVP, which hasn't always been a great omen historically, but last year it went to rookie sensation Kon Knueppel.

Smith Gives Warriors Another Player They Should Want to Keep

After Saturday's game, I wrote that the Warriors should try to keep LJ Cryer, Graham Ike, Lajae Jones and Malevy Leons. It's likely three of them would get two-way contracts, meaning one would have to get a standard contract.

Now the Warriors have to figure out what to do with Deivon Smith.

Smith was brilliant, finishing with 21 points (9-of-14 shooting), nine rebounds and three assists. He hadn't stood out much in Vegas to this point, but his performance was no fluke.

Playing with the Santa Cruz Warriors last season, Smith had two triple-doubles and three 20-plus-point scoring performances in nine games.

The only possible downside of winning a summer league championship is having your players poached.

My guess is the Warriors will not protect Smith with a two-way contract, but if they value him more than Leons, they should.

Leons' Two-Way Roster Spot Could Be in Jeopardy

If I were running the Warriors, I'd prioritize keeping Cryer, Ike and Jones over everyone else. If those three get two-way spots, then Leons would be the odd man out.

If the Warriors choose to give one of them a standard contract, then they would have one two-way spot left for Leons.

Leons is currently on a two-way contract, but the Warriors can release him from that without penalty if they feel like giving it to someone else.

I already talked about how Smith might be more deserving of one. And if not Smith, the Warriors can look to poach a player from another team.

Leons didn't have a bad Las Vegas Summer League performance, but his three-point shooting stood out in a negative way.

He went 4-of-17 overall, including 0-of-5 in Sunday's title game.

At least two of his misses were way off.

It's nice that Leons has defensive versatility and a good feel for the game, but the combination of having very little driving ability and questionable shooting ability might make him expendable.