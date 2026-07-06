Quinten Post Signs Rival's Massive Contract Offer Sheet That Warriors Can Match

Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Quinten Post evidently had a bigger market than most anticipated.

The third-year center signed a three-year, $30 million contract offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Warriors have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday to match.

If the Dubs match it, it would all but confirm that they are abandoning the plan to sign LeBron James while also re-signing Draymond Green.

Warriors Might Have to Let Post Go

Even if the Dubs are ready to abandon the James plan, they can't be confident that Post will be worth a three-year, $30 million contract.

Post has career averages of 7.8 points on 44.3 percent shooting and 36.4 percent from three.

He showed improvement as a defensive anchor in his second season, but he doesn't project to be a major plus on that end due to his lack of athleticism and agility.

The Warriors have already extended Kristaps Porzingis' contract and re-signed Al Horford. They need a third-string center to support those two veterans, but they don't necessarily need that center to have a $10 million AAV.

They should look to see if they can get a steal at a veteran minimum price.

One Downside of Letting Post Walk

in his exit interview in May, Steve Kerr said the Warriors "need younger legs."

Re-signing Post would have fit the "younger legs" strategy.

Post is just 26 years old. If the Warriors match the contract offer sheet, he will be the youngest player they've re-signed this offseason.

Horford is 40. Porzingis is 30. De'Anthony Melton is 28.

The Warriors are likely to re-sign Green, who is 36. Their top target is LeBron James, who is 41.

I don't disagree with any single decision the Warriors have made this offseason, but taken collectively, they have failed in their pursuit of younger legs.

How Matching Post's Offer Sheet Would Complicate James Pursuit

Assuming Post's first-year salary would be $10 million, matching this offer sheet would put the Warriors at about $193 million in salary for the 2026-27 season. They would have about $16 million left for James, Green and one other veteran minimum if they want to stay under the first apron.

If they want to convert Melton's contract into the taxpayer mid-level exception, they would have more money to sign Green, but they wouldn't be able to offer James more than a veteran minimum.