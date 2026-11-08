Ranking Steph Curry Shots by Ridiculousness in 41-Point Masterpiece vs. Magic

Stephen Curry is known for being a tough shot-maker, but trust me when I say Saturday's 41-point game was outrageous even for him.

Curry went 13-of-19 from the field and 5-of-10 from three, and like any big game from any great player, some of the makes were conversions from great looks.

But a few were simply ridiculous.

Below, I've ranked five shots he made by how ridiculous they were. In other words, they are ranked by degree of difficulty.

5. Dagger Two with the Scoop Shot

STEPH HAS 41.



WARRIORS LEAD LATE IN OT AT HOME. pic.twitter.com/NNNtenUqTT — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2026

Curry makes these scoop-shot floaters all the time, so it doesn't come close to making the top three of this list. Still, it's difficult to get the ball over the shot-blocker (Wendell Carter Jr. in this case) without even using the backboard.

4. Relocation Deep Three

"This dude is UNREAL."



Pass it.

Relocate.

Shoot.

Admire 😮‍💨



STEPH CURRY. pic.twitter.com/hSlUbHKeDc — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2026

It's another play that Curry executes all the time, but it doesn't take away from how difficult it is.

After Curry made this shot right before halftime, all Steve Kerr could do was laugh.

3. Quick-Shot Triple with Shot Clock Running Down

STEPH DOING STEPH THINGS!



He knocks down the TOUGH contested triple 🎯 pic.twitter.com/EMoIUsGDSD — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2026

The Warriors had just won a jump ball with not much time left on the shot clock. That's why Curry didn't have much choice but to do this quick-shot heave that inexplicably went in.

2. Scoop Shot with Perfect English

Stephen Curry for the lead

AGAIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/TVQgF59ZjV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 8, 2026

I'm sure this looks difficult enough from the angle above. Jamal Cain plays great defense and yet somehow Curry finds an angle to bank it home.

But from other replays (not shown here), it looks even more impressive that he had the perfect amount of English while he was falling away from the basket.

After the game, Kerr called it an "impossible shot" and added, "I don't know if anybody else in the world could make that shot."

1. Rainbow from the Baseline

STEPH RAINBOW FROM THE CORNER.



... while falling out of bounds 😮 pic.twitter.com/nmVLA3ol7H — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2026

The shot clock was running down, and Curry had the 6'7" Cain draped all over him. His only choice was this rainbow deep two—did it go directly over the backboard?—that had no business going in.

Final Thoughts

Curry broke the record for the most 40-point games for a player over 35 years old. He had his since 16th such game Saturday, breaking the tie he had with LeBron James.

These scoring bonanzas are supposed to be incredibly rare for players in their late 30s, but Curry has two 40-plus-point games already this season.

The 38-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, which is a testament to how hard he works to keep himself in peak physical shape.