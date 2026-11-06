Steph Curry Had the Best Reply to Klay Thompson’s ‘Beat Up Old Friends’ Dig After Warriors Beat Heat

“It’s fun to beat up on old friends,” Heat star Klay Thompson said with a cheeky smile before Thursday’s matchup against the Warriors.

Steph Curry might agree with that statement.

One night after Thompson took a slight jab at his former teammates, Golden State defeated Miami in a 120-100 win that perhaps tasted a little bit sweeter for Curry and Co. The game was tied at halftime, and the Heat visibly looked sluggish in their second game of a back-to-back, having beaten the Clippers in overtime the night before. But Curry, who finished with a game-high 29 points, including 14 in the third quarter, helped clinch another satisfying victory against his ex-teammate, and the Dubs extended their red-hot win streak to six games.

After the game, Curry was asked specifically about Thompson’s “old friends” comment from an on-court interview Thompson did following the Heat’s 117–116 win over the Clippers.

“Hopefully I can continue to stay afloat because I made a lot of buckets in that building,” Thompson said of returning to Chase Center. “It's fun to beat up on old friends so that would be awesome to come away with a back-to-back win.”

Curry pretty much brushed off Thompson’s remark and admitted he didn’t have too much to say to his former Splash Brother.

“The only conversations we've had are the Davidson Wildcats beating the Washington State Cougars and me getting the best end of that bet. So, that was cool,” Curry said, when asked whether Thompson’s comment gave him extra motivation. “But [as] champions and what we’ve accomplished, it’s really easy to separate the friendship, the history with the battles out there. So you don’t need to talk about it as much, just comes out of us when we get out there on the floor, and I’m sure that’s what people love to watch.”

Steph on this comment Klay made the other night:



"The only conversations we've had are the Davidson Wildcats beating the Washington State Cougars and me getting the best end of that bet. So that was cool" 😂 https://t.co/fLnswxbZZh pic.twitter.com/MYTCe4lytf — Oh No He Didn't 🤯 (@ohnohedidnt24) November 6, 2026

How Steph Curry’s relationship with Klay Thompson has changed years after drama-filled Warriors split

Once considered the most prized shooting duo in the NBA, Curry and Thompson parted ways in July 2024 in an angsty, high-profile break-up stemming from Thompson’s feelings of being left out. An ESPN report from Anthony Slater and Tim MacMahon detailed how Thompson felt “deprioritized” by the organization, and felt he was “pushed out in a strategic manner” in the final months of his 11-year tenure with the Warriors.

Years removed from his ACL and Achilles injuries but still just a shell of the two-way star he once was, Thompson ultimately opted for a fresh start in Dallas. And just like that, the Splash Bros were basketball siblings no more.

In the years that followed, Curry and Thompson also didn’t appear to be close pals anymore. Each player seemed focused on his current team, and the physical distance as well as any residual effects of their break-up may have only strained their fading relationship. Four NBA titles won together apparently does not guarantee a text back, as Curry found out before a game against Thompson’s Mavericks in November 2024. “Klay ghosted him. So he got pissed,” Draymond Green revealed on his podcast.

Curry spoiled Thompson’s Bay Area homecoming that game, going off for 37 points that included him scoring the Warriors’ last 12 points in a thrilling 120-117 win.

Since Thompson left Golden State, he and Curry have faced off seven times in the last three seasons. Their most recent meeting—and first for Thompson as a member of the Heat—tipped the scales in Curry’s favor, with his Warriors holding a 4-3 head-to-head advantage.

Time tends to heal emotional wounds, and in this case, it may have softened their rivalry a tad—on Curry’s side, at least. Thompson didn’t make much of an impact against the Warriors on Thursday, but the night prior he sank a buzzer-beater game-winning three against the Clippers in OT, a nostalgic reminder of how clutch the five-time All Star used to be.

Curry, for one, loved to see it.

“I texted Draymond right after [Klay’s buzzer-beater] and just told him, ‘Killer Klay it's always great to see him having fun,’” Curry said. “... It’s still surreal playing against him, it’s always going to be that way ‘cause we’ve gone through so many battles together. And it’s kinda cool, even at this stage, to guard him... you’ve been on the other side of it for so long, so there’s an appreciation there.

“I think mostly it’s just an excitement of the fact that we’re still able to have battles, and every one that you get is one closer to the end.”

"I texted Draymond right after [Klay's OT buzzer-beater on Wednesday] and just told him 'Killer Klay it's always great to see him having fun.'"



Steph Curry says it's still surreal to go against his Splash Bro Klay 🥲💛



"Every one that you get is one closer to the end." pic.twitter.com/7MmdqqyOUD — KNBR (@KNBR) November 6, 2026

Will the two ever reunite in the future? Curry once said he expected, at the very least, a ceremonial one-day contract for Thompson to close out his distinguished career with the Warriors. A year ago, he called a potential reunion with Thompson “unbelievable,” though he did seem open to the idea.

“If that time comes and that conversation is had, of course I’m calling him and saying, ‘We want you back,’” Curry said of Thompson possibly returning to the Warriors. “And hopefully that would be a welcome message to him. As we stand right now, that does seem like a far distant reality. But so did him leaving.”