Report: Exec Explains Why LeBron James Will Pick Warriors Over Cavs

LeBron James' free-agency decision could be imminent, and the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be the front-runners for him.

Front Office Sports' Alex Schiffer cited a number of NBA executives who predicted either Cleveland or Golden State as his next destination.

One Western Conference exec told Schiffer he'd be "stunned" if James went to any other team.

Another exec explained why James will choose the Warriors, and perhaps surprisingly, it's not primarily because of Stephen Curry's presence or the fact that they can potentially offer him more money.

Exec Explains Why James Will Pick Warriors

The exec said that the reason James will pick the Dubs is the Bay Area's proximity to James' family in Los Angeles.

This is the Warriors' biggest advantage against every James suitor.

San Francisco is about a one-hour flight to Los Angeles. Here are the flight times for the rest of James' suitors:

- Cleveland to LA: 4.5 hours

- Philadelphia to LA: 5.5 hours

- Miami to LA: 5.5 hours

- Minneapolis to LA: 3.5 hours

- Denver to LA: 2 hours

During homestands when the Warriors have two days off between games, it's possible James will have the option to fly home and be with his family for the day.

That wouldn't be feasible with the Cavs, Heat or 76ers due to how far they are from LA.

Decision Could Be Imminent

ESPN's Shams Charania said on NBA Today that it's "decision time" for James.

He said "all the information for the most part is in," adding that presidents, GMs, owners and players have been heard from.

Charania listed the Cavs, Warriors, Heat, 76ers and Timberwolves as the "leading suitors."

Charania listed two things that James is valuing in making this decision. The first has been cited dozens of times, which is that he wants to be able to compete for a championship.

The second hasn't been talked about as much.

"[He wants to go] somewhere where he feels like he finds that happiness from a team environment and culture that he feels he can uplift," Charania said.

The Warriors might have the type of team environment and culture he's looking for.

Steve Kerr is known for fostering a player-friendly environment, and James would likely fit right in, especially considering that close friend Draymond Green is expecting to re-sign.

I'd still put the Cavs as the favorites, but it's noteworthy that the Warriors could be in the lead if James has reason to spurn Cleveland.