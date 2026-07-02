Report: Pat Spencer Signs Contract with Warriors' Division Rival

Pat Spencer's Golden State Warriors tenure has come to an end.

Spencer and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a two-way contract, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Spencer first appeared with the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2022. He made his Golden State debut late in the 2023-24 seasons before playing 39 games in 2024-25.

The 29-year-old had his best season last year, playing 66 games and averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Cryer Has More Potential Than Spencer

Spencer worked his way into an NBA role and should be praised for it, but the bottom line is LJ Cryer has more potential than him.

At 24 years old, Cryer is five years younger than Spencer. In 18 NBA appearances last season, Cryer shot 39.4 percent from three on huge volume. He's a legitimate three-point shooter.

The Warriors have Cryer on a two-way contract for this season. They will likely keep him there, and if he excels, he can get promoted to a standard contract at some point in the second of the season—just as Spencer did this past season.