Report: Rumored Porzingis Trade Target Not 'High' on Warriors' List

The Golden State Warriors are prepared to trade Kristaps Porzingis immediately "if the right deal presents itself," The Stein Line's Jake Fischer wrote Wednesday.

I'm among many who have speculated the same. Porzingis' $20 million salary is a great money-matcher for a variety of players they could acquire via trade.

Rival teams won't be champing at the bit to trade for a player who could accept an immediate buyout and retire. But if they have a long-term contract they want to get off their books, they could have an interest.

That brings us to the rumored trade target Myles Turner.

The Bucks are rebuilding and have no use for a 30-year-old center making $26.6 million this season, $27.9 million next season and $29.1 milllion (player option) in 2028-29.

There's little doubt that he'll get traded, but it's not clear what kind of trade package Milwaukee can get in return.

Fischer's report suggests the Warriors won't meet the Bucks' asking price.

Turner Not 'High' on Warriors' List

Fischer wrote the following regarding Golden State's interest in a trade framework involving Turner for Porzingis:

"Sources say that the Warriors do not have Milwaukee's Myles Turner high on their list of potential targets. Golden State did show past interest in Turner when he was making less than $20 million annually in Indiana, but Turner's $26 million salary on a contract that runs through the 2028-29 season does not hold the same appeal. Golden State, sources say, would be seeking draft capital or other forms of incentive from the Bucks to consider a deal for Turner now."

Turner is off to a slow start this season, averaging 8.0 points on 38.6 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three. It's possible he's lost trade value because of it.

But there's no way the Bucks would trade Turner AND draft capital for Porzingis.

Including this season, Turner has had a positive net rating in seven consecutive years, per Cleaning the Glass. It would be surprising if the Bucks don't get a first-round pick for him.

Warriors Might Need an Expectations Shift

I found this nugget from Fischer particularly eye-opening:

"Yet the Warriors, sources say, are not exactly keen at this time to take back a player whose contract extends beyond this summer ... unless the proposed deal brings back a player who clearly enhances the team's future."

This is common sense, but the question is what quality of player "clearly enchances the team's future."

Apparently the Warriors think Turner does not, which shows they are aiming higher than I would have thought.

It seems they either want a player on an expiring contract OR they want a star-level player. But they won't be willing to pay the market rate in draft capital for that star-level player, so really they are already narrowing their search down to players on expiring contracts.

To recap, they are looking for a player who is a) just good enough to be valuable to the Warriors but not so good that the other team would want to keep him b) on an expiring contract, c) makes close to $20 million and d) won't require adding a first-round pick to their trade package.

Talk about threading a needle.

Fischer noted that the Warriors have interest in Jalen Smith, who is on a $9.4 million expiring contract. It makes sense from the Dubs' perspective, but I don't see why the Bulls would trade him for Porzingis unless they got valuable draft capital in return.

I continue to believe the Warriors will end up trading one first-round pick with Porzingis' contract to get a quality center. Maybe it won't be Turner, but someone of that ilk will be headed to the Bay.