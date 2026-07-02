Report: Warriors' Division Rival Targeting Jonathan Kuminga

After a tumultuous 4.5-year career with the Golden State Warriors and half a season with the Hawks, Jonathan Kuminga is an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

And the Los Angeles Lakers reportely have interest in him.

The Athletic's Dan Woike reported that Los Angeles is targeting Kuminga because it "is still seeking a young wing to help its perimeter defense."

If the Lakers get him, the Warriors would have to face their 2021 first-round pick four times per season.

Lakers Would Be Good Landing Spot for Kuminga

The Lakers have two star guards in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves and a defensive anchor at center in Walker Kessler, but their wing rotation leaves something to be desired.

Quentin Grimes would likely start at one wing spot, and the other could go to Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Grimes and Mamukelashvili are better shooters than Kuminga, but they don't have the athleticism to create rim pressure as a cutter or roller.

Kuminga Trade Will Probably Have No Major Winner

When the Warriors traded Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis, some predicted that Kuminga would have an immediate star turn that would make it a regrettable move for Golden State.

The fact that the Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option suggests they weren't high on his future.

Kuminga will inevitably get a decent contract from a new team. He's just 23. He's young enough to have some developmental upside.

But he'd need a shocking improvement in his ball-handling and three-point percentage to take a big step forward.

Instead, he'll probably settle into a role as a fringe starter who on his best days can defend opposing wings and get 20-plus points attacking the paint.

That's valuable, to be sure. But it's similarly valuable to what Porzingis provides the Warriors.

The 7'2" Latvian center is a better scorer but worse defender than Kuminga. Porzingis also has major injury and illness questions, whereas Kuminga has had some injuries but should be more consistently available moving forward.

Had Kuminga played more of a starring role with the Hawks and got a massive new contract with them this offseason, the Warriors might have felt like the made a mistake trading him.

Their decision to let him go to free agency must have been vindicating for Steve Kerr and Co.