The Golden State Warriors have a big need at the wing position, and they seem likely to fill it with the 11th pick of the 2026 draft.

Among the top wing options in their draft range are Yaxel Lendeborg, Cameron Carr, Nate Ament and Karim Lopez.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported Monday that the Warriors have scheduled a workout with Lendeborg.

The 23-year-old Michigan star might be Warriors fans' biggest draft crush. It doesn't hurt that he got lots of exposure during the NCAA tournament, which resulted in the Wolverines winning it all.

"How he performs during this workout will greatly impact whether he is truly in play for the Dubs, as he has been a hard read as of late," Siegel wrote about Lendeborg.

How Concerning Is Lendeborg's Age?

There are a range of opinions on what Lendeborg's age means for his NBA trajectory.

Some say it likely means he's already hit his ceiling. On a similar vein, some say his strengths are unlikely to translate because he was playing against younger competition he was supposed to dominate.

Others say the fact that the average age of the college competition is skewing older suggests his strengths will translate.

And others say the fact that he didn't start playing basketball seriously until high school suggests he does have room for growth, which is supported by the fact that he excelled as a small forward for Michigan after being a power foward/center for two seasons with UAB.

The history of older prospects taken in the lottery is littered with misses, but Lendeborg is bigger (6'8.75"), stronger (241 lbs) and more versatile than most of those busts. And none of those prospects had a Box Plus/Minus (16.7) that Lendeborg had with Michigan.

What the Warriors Might Be Looking for in the Workout

It seems like Lendeborg has two swing skills that could be the difference between him being a fringe rotation player and a starter.

The first is his three-point shot. He made 37.2 percent of his threes at Michigan, which is not that impressive considering he got lots of quality catch-and-shoot looks playing next to Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr.

However, that number is misleading because Lendeborg shot 48.1 percent from three in his last 16 games.

If the Warriors project that he can make over 40 percent of his open threes, then he'll be more appealing at 11.

The other skill is the lateral quickness to defend wings.

Lendeborg had plenty of impressive on-ball perimeter reps in college, but most of those came against guards and forwards who won't sniff the NBA. If the Warriors project that he has the lateral quickness to be a decent defender on the perimeter, then he'll have the potential to be an impact defender overall.

He's already a plus rebounder and a solid producer of steals and blocks. His scouting report sounds a lot like Draymond Green's when he came out of Michigan State in 2012.