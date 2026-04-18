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Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Gives Coaching Future Quote After Warriors' Play-In Loss

Kerr is not under contract for next season
Joey Akeley|
Steve Kerr
Steve Kerr | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

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Golden State Warriors

After the Golden State Warriors' season ended with a 111-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Steve Kerr addressed his coaching future.

"My plan is to take a little time, take a week or two, and eventually sit down and talk with Joe [Lacob] and Mike [Dunleavy]," Kerr said. "... Just see where they are, and I'll tell them where I am, and we'll talk about what's next for the Warriors, what the plan is this offseason, and we will come to a collaborative decision on what's next.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I still love coaching. But I get. These jobs all have an expiration date."

Kerr is not under contract for next season. He has previously said he won't leave Stephen Curry, and Curry is under contract for the 2026-27 season.

In his 12 years as head coach, Steve Kerr has guided the Warriors to six Finals appearances and four championships.

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Joey Akeley
JOEY AKELEY

Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.

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