The Golden State Warriors rallied from a 36-point deficit but fell short, losing 116-94 to the Trail Blazers in Friday's NBA Cup group-stage finale.

The Dubs cut the lead to 10 in the fourth quarter, but the Blazers cruised from there.

The Warriors were eliminated from the NBA Cup by finishing 2-2 in Group C. Meanwhile, the Blazers advanced to the NBA Cup quarterfinals by winning Group C.

Deni Avdija had a game-high 26 points for the Blazers (13-6). Yaxel Lendeborg had a team-high 18 points for the Warriors (10-9).

Here are two takeaways from Friday's game.

Warriors Can Blame Injuries, Roster Quality for Horrendous Start

Since Stephen Curry's oblique injury, I've been critical of Steve Kerr's starting lineup choices.

One of my suggestions has been benching Draymond Green to give the team more offensive punch.

But for Friday's game, I'm taking a more zoomed-out view.

The Warriors started Green, Lendeborg, De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski and Charles Bassey. Of those five, four finished in double figures and played relatively well.

Gui Santos missed the second half with knee soreness. Brandon Williams went 1-of-7 from the field. They are the two players with the best argument to start who didn't, and they didn't have it Friday.

Green didn't have a good game (three points, 1-of-7 shooting), but no one off the bench did either. And though the starting lineup struggled, so did all the rotations in the first 14-and-half minutes.

Put simply, there was no rotation adjustment that was going to save the Warriors.

Sure, it was embarrassing to go down 47-11. We can give some blame to Steve Kerr for not having his team ready to play, and we can give some blame to the players for not executing at anything close to an NBA level until the 9:30 mark of the second quarter.

After the game, Kerr was asked how he'd divide the blame for the slow starts.

"You want me to break it down by percentage?” Kerr told reporters. “It’s 100 percent on the Golden State Warriors. We’re a team. So we figure things out together. We collaborate. So, it’s on all of us. That’s what practice is for, that’s what game film is for. I’ve gotta do better, we’ve gotta do better, and we’re gonna get there. I’m very confident we will, but we’re not there yet.”

The bigger issues (that Kerr didn't get into) are the injuries to Curry and Jimmy Butler as well as the lack of offensive talent on the roster overall.

That second problem can be attributed mostly to the front office and partially to Kerr, who surely has say in how the roster is built.

Even without Ja Morant and Damian Lillard, it was clear the Blazers had the better roster for Friday's game. That's the headlining problem for the Dubs.

Lendeborg Shows Maturity with Second-Half Performance

Lendeborg's openess to the media has revealed how he can experience major mentality shifts during games. It's become a question if he's getting too down on himself from slow starts.

On Friday, he showed great resolve after a bad first half.

Lendeborg had four points and zero made field goals at halftime. But in the second, he went to work, scoring 14 points on five made field goals.

Lendeborg's dunk on Jrue Holiday was the highlight of the game:

YAXEL PICKS UP THE LOOSE BALL.



GOES BEHIND-THE-BACK...



AND SLAMS IT HOME THROUGH CONTACT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TuXIR0iLfo — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2026

He also showed great decision-making on when to drive and when to pass.

If Lendeborg can bottle this second-half performance, he should be on the precipice of a great stretch of games.