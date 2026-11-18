Yaxel Lendeborg's expressiveness on and off the court has been refreshing, but Draymond Green thinks some of his on-court mannersisms are showing the opponent "weakness."

During the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 115-94 loss to the Pelicans on Monday, Lendeborg put his head down and put a towel over his head as he was sitting on the bench, showing how frustrated he was. Soon after, Green gave Lendeborg some advice.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Chronicle's Luca Evans asked Lendeborg about that exchange.

“So [Draymond] basically just told me to stop showing so much weakness. Because if he’s on the other team, he’s gonna think I’m weak and try to go at me. So, I want someone to go at me anyway, but the way I’m showing it off is kind of like, I’m soft. So I just gotta fix my mental. We have another game to go at it. And he was pretty much giving me some signs about being more aggressive when I’m creating mismatches.”

To be clear, Green is not saying Lendeborg is "soft" and that's that. He's saying when he's getting down on himself, other teams might think he's soft, which could give them more confidence.

It's common for a player to be visibly upset after a bad decision or two, but Lendeborg is showing negative body language several times in nearly every game.

What he said right before he explained his exchange with Green is telling:

"I hate losing, man. Last year I lost a total of three games. The year before, I don’t even remember how much, but I’ve never lost this much so early. So it kinda just — I feel like a letdown. So me putting my head down like that, I’m like, man, I feel like I’m letting the team down. I have high standards for myself, so me going out there shooting 9-for-23, it’s like, awful. I hate inefficient basketball. So it just makes me feel even worse."

Lendeborg shot over 50 percent in each of his three seasons of Division I basketball. So to him, shooting 39.1 percent in a game is "awful."

But especially when you're the No. 1 option in the NBA, it's hard to control how efficient your scoring will be. The Warriors need Lendeborg to be aggressive, even in some adverse situations when the defense is set and the shot clock is running down.

What's more important is how he's processing the game. Is he attacking when he should, and is he passing when he should?

If he makes the right reads time after time, the results will eventually follow.

Green Says There's Too Much Pressure on Lendeborg

After the Pelicans, Green told reporters that there's an unfair amount of pressure on Lendeborg.

"It’s unfair to him to try to make him step into Steph’s role 13 games into his career,” Green said. “So, depend on him like we need to, but lower what we’re expecting out of him to allow him to then just flow into it. I think, right now, we’re putting too much pressure on him, and it’s tough to deal with in game 13, 14."

In the two full games the Warriors have played since Stephen Curry suffered an oblique tear, Lendeborg has 31 points on 10-of-36 shooting with seven turnovers and four assists. He was also quite retrospective after his career-worst game against the Spurs.

The results suggest he's overburdened by being the No. 1 option, which makes sense, as just about any rookie would be.

Though it's not fair, the Warriors will likely continue to go to him consistently for scoring and playmaking. They simply don't have better options without Curry, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (not with team).