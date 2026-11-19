Steve Kerr said the quiet part out loud after the Golden State Warriors' 116-94 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

"This is just where we are right now," Kerr told reporters. "We're wiped out with injuries."

There's a strong implication here that Kerr believes there are no answers to their issues until they get healthier. And it's not like that implication is outrageous.

The 2026-27 salaries of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and Brandon Williams add up to about $154 million. Most teams would have trouble winning with $154 million in salaries inactive.

With that said, the way the Warriors have started the last three games shouldn't be acceptable to Kerr or anyone in the organization. Falling behind 18-0 to the Spurs, 23-2 to the Pelicans and 25-9 to the Mavericks is embarrassing.

Kerr tried different starting lineups in each of those games. He's experimenting, as he should.

But when asked if he'd considering having Green come off the bench, Kerr essentially dismissed the idea.

"No, no. He's our best defensive player. And that's not even a thought."

Kerr might not be this dismissive of the idea privately. But publicly, this is all we have to go off.

Taken at face value, his response ignores the reality of Green's impact.

Among Many Problems, Green's Negative Impact Stands Out

The Warriors' performance with Green on the court in the non-Curry minutes has been so poor that it's almost hard to believe.

According to Cleaning the Glass, Golden State's net rating in those minutes is minus-40.8.

In comparison, Golden State's net rating with both Curry and Green off is minus-2.2.

Kerr is correct in saying Green is the team's best defensive player. But Green isn't as good on that end as he once was, and without Curry on the floor to give him an outlet for his high-IQ passing and playmaking, Green is holding the Warriors offense back.

Green leads the NBA with a 42.3 turnover percentage. Out of 284 players listed by Basketball Reference, he ranks last in the league with 4.4 points per 36 minutes.

In the three full games since Curry suffered his oblique tear, Green has scored a total of nine points and attempted just nine field goals.

Opponents being able to essentially ignore Green is making things even harder for a Warriors offense lacking healthy talent.

Kerr said "it's not even a thought" to bench Green. But these stats suggest it should have already happened.

What will it take for Kerr to give the idea serious consideration?

Williams' Return Won't Make This Green Issue Go Away

Green (rest) will not play on Thursday against the Grizzlies, so the next time he'll suit up will be Sunday against the Celtics. Brandon Williams is making progress on his hamstring injury and could be back for that game.

Williams will likely start at point guard, and he will provide needed speed, ball-handling, scoring and playmaking.

Kerr might be waiting to see how Williams and Green mesh before considering benching Green. But if anything, Williams' return should make Kerr more incentivized to have Green come off the pine.

Williams' biggest weakness is his perimeter shot. He operates best when the floor is spaced.

The fact that Green doesn't space the floor or provide a lob threat will make it harder for Williams to thrive.

What Kerr Could Do with Green Instead

Light Years podcast co-host Tommy Gunn explained on X how he would deploy Green.

He said Green should be "the defensive version of a spark plug bench scorer" who gets big minutes when he's playing well and just 10-15 minutes when he's struggling.

Gunn's suggestion makes sense until Curry returns from his injury.

It's totally understandable that the Warriors (8-7) are struggling without so much offensive firepower. But if they let this four-game losing streak turn into a 10-plus-game losing streak, they'll be buried in the Western Conference standings.

Upcoming home games against the Kings, Clippers and Jazz are great opportunities to get back on track. The Dubs must put their best starting lineup on the court for those games, and that lineup shouldn't include Green unless he starts positively impacting the game more on both ends.