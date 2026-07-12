Warriors Announce Starting Lineup for Summer League Game vs. Thunder

First-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg highlights the Golden State Warriors' summer league starting lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder for Sunday's 3 p.m. PT game.

Lendeborg will be joined by LJ Cryer, Will Richard, Malevy Leons and Graham Ike.

Golden State comes in 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while Oklahoma City enters 0-1.

The Thunder feature No. 12 pick Aday Mara, who was often mocked to the Warriors. But the Dubs took Lendeborg with the 11th pick, passing on Mara.

Lendeborg vs. Mara Should Be Fun to Watch

In his first Las Vegas Summer League game, Lendeborg had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Mara had just two points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Mara will surely be looking for a bounce-back performance, especially going up against his former Michigan teammate.

It will also be interesting to see how Ike performs against Mara.

Ike is a serious candidate to land a two-way contract with the Warriors. If he holds his own against the Thunder 7'3" center, he'll improve his chances of getting that contract.

LJ Cryer Gunning for Standard Contract Roster Spot

Cryer had 25 points (5-of-8 from three), six rebounds and four assists in Golden State's first Las Vegas Summer League game.

Cryer is already signed to a two-way contract, but if he continues dominating like he did Thursday, the Warriors will have to seriously consider giving him a standard contract.

The Dubs have four standard contract roster spots available. One is going to Draymond Green, but the other three aren't set in stone.

Cryer is the one Warrior playing in summer league who has a reasonable chance of getting one those standard contracts (aside from Will Richard, who already has a standard contract).

Two-Way Roster Spot Battle

Cryer and Leons are signed to two-way contracts. The Warriors currently have one two-way roster spot open.

The main candidates for it are Ike, Lajae Jones and Lachlan Olbrich.

If Cryer gets a standard contract roster spot, then there would be two two-way spots open.

My guess is the Warriors will want one of their two-way roster spots devoted to a center.

Sure, they just gave Charles Bassey a standard contract to be the team's third-string center.

But if/when Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and/or Bassey misses time, they will want to have another center to call up from Santa Cruz.

Expect Ike or Olbrich to land one of the two-way spots.