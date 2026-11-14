Warriors Announce Small-Ball Starting Lineup Against Spurs

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (oblique) for at least the next two weeks, which will force them to play some starting lineups they don't play often.

On Friday against the Spurs, they are going with a small-ball starting lineup featuring De'Anthony Melton, Will Richard, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green.

It's essentially a three-guard, two-forward lineup, but Green is used to play an undersized center role and will guard Victor Wembanyama despite being 10 inches shorter than him.

Gui Santos, who has started six of his nine appearances but has been struggling lately, will come off the bench.

The Spurs are starting De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama.

That's essentially a four-guard lineup (Vassell is listed as a guard-forward), though they can get away with it by having the best shot-blocker in the NBA.

Golden State's starting five has played just three possessions together this season, per Cleaning the Glass.

Lendeborg Says He's Changing His Mindset with Steph Out

Before Friday's game, Lendeborg commented on his mindset with Curry out.

“I got to be a lot, lot, lot more aggressive,” Lendeborg told reporters. “Definitely have to be more in the score-first mindset now. My mindset so far has been, like, ‘Support Steph.’ This is more supporting Steph than ever, but just more aggressively, I guess you can say. Some can say first option, I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes. I know me and (Brandin Podziemski) are gonna do a lot of extra scoring now.”

Lendeborg has played well when Curry has been out. He scored 26 points in a loss to the Suns and 37 points in a win over the Clippers.

Of course, those teams don't have Wemby or the quality of roster the Spurs have. Putting up big numbers Friday will be more impressive than it was against the Suns and Clippers.

NBA Cup Ramifications

The Spurs and Warriors are the top two teams in Group C with 1-0 records. The winner of this game will have the inside track at winning the group and automatically advancing to the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Without Curry, Brandon Williams, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis, the Dubs are major underdogs. And they likely will be again when they Trail Blazers on Nov. 27.

If the Warriors make the quarters, it's possible Curry is back. But if he's out for a month-plus, he'll miss the whole tournament.