Warriors' Starting Lineup and Rotation Projection with Curry, Williams Out

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for at least the next two weeks due to an oblique tear.

Some are speculating the injury will keep him out for about a month, which is already bad enough. But backup point guard Brandon Williams is also out with a hamstring injury that will keep him out for at least the next couple games.

Below is a starting lineup and rotation projection for the Friday's game against the Spurs based on what I'd do if I were Steve Kerr.

Starting Lineup (First 5 Minutes of 1st, 3rd Quarters)

Point guard: De'Anthony Melton

Shooting guard: Brandin Podziemski

Small forward: Gui Santos

Power forward: Yaxel Lendeborg

Center: Draymond Green

Melton enters the lineup for Curry, which is a no-brainer as he's shooting 42.9 percent from three while providing good defense and decent ball-handling.

Santos it the player with the most tenuous hold on a starting spot. He's in a rut, and it wouldn't be a shock if Steve Kerr has him come off the bench.

I think the Warriors should give him one more shot as a starter before entertaining a different option. They need his scoring ability.

There's an argument to go with a lineup that has a traditional center to combat Victor Wembanyama's size. With that said, Green guarded the 7'4" center well last year. He gives the Dubs their best chance to slow him down.

Next 3 Mins of 1st, 3rd Qs

Lineup: Cryer, Richard, Niang, Lendeborg, Horford

The four players who check in—LJ Cryer, Will Richard, Georges Niang and Al Horford—all have the ability to space the floor. They were already valuable when Curry was healthy. Now, their shooting ability will be even more valuable to help an offense that is talent-deprived.

Last 4 Mins of 1st, 3rd Qs

Lineup: Cryer, Podz, Payton, Santos, Bassey

Lineups with Cryer and Gary Payton II had a plus-20.0 net rating last year, per Cleaning the Glass. It makes sense that they'd complement each other well—Cryer being the shooter and ball-handler and Payton being the inside scorer and defensive menace.

First 4 Mins of 2nd, 4th Qs

Lineup: Melton, Podz, Niang, Green, Horford

Lineups with Green and Horford have a plus-18.2 net rating this season. It benefits Green to play with a stretch-5 to avoid having the offense get too cramped.

Next 4 Mins of 2nd, 4th Qs

Lineup: Cryer, Richard, Niang, Lendeborg, Bassey

This is the only stretch in which I have Lendeborg and Charles Bassey together, but I considered having them play together more. When Lendeborg and Bassey play together, the Warriors have a plus-15.7 net rating. When Lendeborg is on the court without Bassey, the Dubs have a minus-3.9 net rating.

Closing Lineup (Last 4 Mins of 2nd, 4th Qs)

Lineup: Melton, Podz, Santos, Lendeborg, Green

I go back to the starters here with the caveat that if Santos is having another off night, the Warriors should go with someone else.

The best options to replace him would be Niang or Bassey.

It would be fascinating to see the Warriors roll out a Lendeborg, Green, Bassey frontcourt. That combination has played just three possessions this season.

Minutes Distribution

Podz: 34

Lendeborg: 32

Green: 26

Santos: 26

Melton: 26

Cryer: 22

Niang: 22

Bassey: 16

Richard: 14

Horford: 14

Payton: 8

Final Thoughts

Bassey has a team-high 17.9 net rating, so there's an argument that he should play more than 16 minutes. I'd be hesitant to go with him too much against Wemby, who is uniquely gifted at taking away bigs who don't space the floor. But for the rest of the road trip, Bassey is a candidate to get more run.

Cryer is getting a trial by fire for the next few games. The Warriors need his ball-handling and shooting so much that he should play 20-plus minutes per game.