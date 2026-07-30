4 Free Agents Warriors Can Sign to Give Roster More Youth and Potential

The Golden State Warriors have three remaining roster spots and can only fill them with veteran minimum contracts.

That means their options to improve the roster are limited.

The top remaining free agents, such as James Harden, Jalen Duren, Peyton Watson, Bennedict Maturin and Jonathan Kuminga, will sign elsewhere for more than the veteran minimum.

Among the veteran minimum candidates are well-known players like DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

DeRozan and Beal could help the Warriors with their scoring prowess, but the purpose of this article is to pinpoint younger, lesser-known free agents the Dubs should target.

Every suggested addition here is under 27 years old. LJ Cryer is not included because he's technically not a free agent (currently on a two-way contract).

Brandon Williams, PG

Williams and Golden State would be a good match, as he would have a give chance to carve out a role as the primary backup point guard. Most teams are already two-deep at PG and would be looking at Williams as a third-stringer.

Williams had the best season of his career last year, averaging 13.0 points and 3.9 assists per game for the Mavericks.

Just to illustrate how badly the Warriors need more scoring punch and players who remain healthy, Williams would have ranked third on the team last season in total points (859).

Golden State has reportedly shown interest in the 26-year-old.

Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF

Agbaji is still available because he shot just 26.6 percent from three last season. But let's not forget how productive he was in 2024-25.

Agbaji averaged 10.4 points on 49.8/39.9/70.8 shooting splits for the Raptors while starting 45 of his 64 appearances.

Agbaji made 39.3 percent of his threes over his last two college seasons at Kansas. If the shot returns to form, the 26-year-old will be worth a roster spot.

Graham Ike, C

Ike will be an older rookie, as he's days away from his 24th birthday. The most likely scenario is that the Warriors offer him a two-way contract.

But it wouldn't be outrageous to give him a standard contract.

The former Gonzaga center had a great summer league campaign. He showed amazing touch with his push shot in the lane, and his perimeter shot has more developmental potential than I thought it would.

If the Warriors choose to have a fourth center on the standard roster, Ike should be it.

Dalen Terry, SG/SF

The 76ers just waived Terry to help make room for LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. That gives the Warriors an opportunity to take a flier on a 24-year-old wing with size (6'6") and athleticism.

Terry's Defensive EPM ranked in the 75th percentile last year. In comparison to Agbaji, Terry has more shooting issues, but he's a better passer and gets more steals.

If the Dubs want to fill out the roster with a more experienced wing than Lajae Jones, Terry is a decent option.