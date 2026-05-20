Warriors' Draft-Day Trade Ideas That Would Fill Biggest Needs

The Golden State Warriors have several options with the 11th pick of the 2026 NBA draft.

They could trade it for a veteran star, but that goes against their edict to get younger.

They could trade up for a top-10 pick to take one of the elite point guards, but that would cost significant future draft capital and still leave them in need of a wing.

The way the Warriors can be big draft-day winners is to acquire a second 2026 first-round pick.

How Warriors Can Acquire a Second 1st-Round Pick

The two teams the Warriors should be engaging with are the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

The Thunder have the 12th and 17th picks. The Hornets have the 14th and 18th picks.

Both teams have deep rosters and might not want to have two rookies for the 2026-27 season.

The dream would be that either team trades both picks for just the 11th pick. I can't imagine the Thunder doing that to move up just one spot, but I could see the Hornets doing it if their dream prospect falls to 11.

What's more likely is the Thunder or Hornets would ask for some type of future first-round pick and the 11th pick in return for both their picks.

Trade Ideas

Idea No. 1: Warriors trade No. 11 and lottery-protected 2028 first to Hornets for No. 14 and No. 18

The Hornets could have three first-round picks in 2027, so they demand that the Warriors give them a 2028 pick instead.

Idea No. 2: Warriors trade No. 11 and top-12-protected 2028 first to Thunder for No. 12 and No. 17

The Thunder could have three first-round picks in 2027, so they also demand that the Warriors give them a 2028 pick. The pick is less protected than in the Hornets trade idea because the Warriors are getting a slightly better package.

Idea No. 3: Warriors trade lottery-protected 2028 first to Thunder for No. 17

The Thunder traded the 24th pick of the 2025 draft for a top-16-protected 2027 first-round pick. A lottery-protected pick might be enough to get OKC to trade No. 17.

Who Warriors Should Target with Two 1st-Round Picks

Whether the Warriors are picking 11th, 12th or 14th with their first 2026 pick, their target list won't change much.

I have 14 players ranked with high-end starter potential. At least of them will fall to 14. For the sake or argument, let's say it's either Labaron Philon Jr. or Yaxel Lendeborg.

If the Warriors get Philon first, they should target a wing with their second 2026 pick at 17 or 18. The hope would be that Cameron Carr or Karim Lopez would fall to them, but if they are off the board, the Warriors could target wing Dailyn Swain.

The better route would be to get Lendeborg, Carr or Lopez with their first 2026 pick so that they can target a point guard with their second first-rounder. Ebuka Okorie would be an ideal target at 17 or 18, with Christian Anderson and Bennett Stirtz also options.

It's not out of the question that the Warriors take a center in the 2026 draft, but their bigger needs are wing and backup point guard. In such a quality draft class, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. should try to get a second first-rounder so they can fill both voids.