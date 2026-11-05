Warriors-Heat Injury Report Reveals Game Statuses for Giannis, Santos, Williams

The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat will be as healthy as they've been all season for Thursday's game at Chase Center.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a right wrist sprain, but he is listead as "available" on the injury report.

For the Warriors (5-3), Gui Santos is out with left knee tendinitis, but Brandon Williams, who missed Monday's game (quad), is healthy enough that he's not even on the injury report.

No other Warriors or Heat regulars are in danger of missing Thursday's game.

Klay, Wiggins Return to Chase Center

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins return to Chase Center to take on their former team.

Thompson won four titles in 11 seasons with the Warriors. Wiggins won one title in parts of six seasons with Golden State.

Thompson was the hero in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, making a go-ahead three with a second left to give the Heat a 117-116 victory.

He's off to a solid start in Miami, averaging 14.1 points on 45.5 percent shooting and 42.5 percent from three.

Wiggins is off to a brutal start, averaging a career-low 9.4 points on 42.9 percent shooting and 31.4 percent from three.

Can Warriors Take Advantage of Rest Advantage?

The Heat (3-5) had to go to overtime against the Clippers on Wednesday, which added some extra wear and tear to their best players.

Here is the minute load for their top six rotation guys from Wednesday's game in LA:

Davion Mitchell: 43

Giannis: 41

Bam Adebayo: 41

Thompson: 35

Pelle Larsson: 35

Wiggins: 23

The Warriors haven't played since Monday's win over the Suns at Chase Center .

Will the Dubs Have Any Extra Motivation After Giannis Chase?

When the Dubs were chasing Giannis at last year's trade deadline, there were reports that he wasn't interested in being a Warrior.

Whether that played any role in the Bucks' decision to hold him at the deadline is up for debate. But if true, it's something Stephen Curry will undoubtedly remember.

To be sure, the Warriors should be motivated enough without thinking about whether Giannis snubbed them. They are going for their sixth straight win while playing against two longtime former players.

But perhaps Curry will feel a little extra juice to remind Giannis what he didn't want to join.