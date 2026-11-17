The Golden State Warriors could be without Draymond Green and Al Horford for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Both are listed as questionable.

Though Green is listed as having an elbow injury and Horford is listed as having lower back soreness, the reason they are on the injury report is the Warriors are in a stretch of playing three games in four days.

Steve Kerr is committed to resting his veterans on one end of a back-to-back, especially during a three-games-in-four-days stretch.

Brandon Williams continues to be out with a hamstring injury. He's expected to miss Thursday's game against the Grizzlies as well.

The other four Warriors on the injury report—Stephen Curry (oblique), Jimmy Butler (knee), Moses Moody (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (health issue)—have more long-term injuries/illnesses.

Is Green's Starting Spot in Jeopardy?

It's not clear if Green will be available for Wednesday's game or Thursday's game. But it will be interesting to see if he's in the starting five for whenever his next appearance is.

Steve Kerr made a few comments about expermenting with the rotation after Monday's blowout loss to the Pelicans. That doesn't mean Green will be coming off the bench, but it's fair to say Green's lack of offensive production is a much bigger issue with Curry and Williams out.

As I wrote here, the Warriors' net rating with Curry and Williams off the court is bad, but it's not quite as bad when Green is also off. In other words, since both Curry and Williams got hurt, the Warriors have functioned better with Green on the bench.

Kerr would be justified having Green come off the bench, but the Warriors' problems are bigger than Green's lack of scoring production.

Who Can Give the Dubs an Offensive Lift?

The most obvious move to give the Warriors more offensive production is inserting Charles Bassey into the starting lineup.

Bassey is fifth on the team in points per 36 minutes (20.2) and first in rebounds (13.8). He's also fourth on the team in net rating (plus-13.2), per Cleaning the Glass.

The Warriors have been hesitant to play Green and Bassey together due to concern about spacing, as both are not three-point shooters.

It wouldn't be surprising if Kerr tries a starting lineup with Yaxel Lendeborg at the 4 and Bassey at the 5.