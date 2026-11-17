The moment Stephen Curry suffered an oblique tear against the Rockets on Wednesday, everything changed for the Warriors.

When Curry is healthy, the Warriors can get away with lineups featuring multiple defensive-minded players. When he's out, the need for offense outweights the need for defense.

Curry's absence has head coach Steve Kerr searching for answers.

"We’re going to have to change some combinations and find some things that work for us," Kerr told reporters after the Warriors' 115-94 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

One of Kerr's options is to have Draymond Green come off the bench.

Green is averaging just 3.2 points per game this season, and just 4.4 points per 36 minutes. Charles Bassey, a possible replacement for Green in the first five, is averaging 20.2 points per 36 minutes.

It's easy to look at Green's scoring average and conclude he is the problem, but it's not that simple.

Let's speculate as to why Kerr hasn't gone away from Green yet.

Warriors' Minutes without Curry and Williams Have Been Awful

The biggest issue for the Warriors is their lack of quality options at point guard with Curry and Brandon Williams out.

These are the team's numbers in 425 possessions with both point guards off the floor, per Cleaning the Glass:

Offensive rating: 102.8 (3rd percentile)

Defensive rating: 126.7 (2nd percentile)

Net rating: -23.8 (0 percentile)

This illustrates that the problem is bigger than one player's reluctance to shoot. There simply aren't obvious solutions to the fact that the Dubs have $154 million in 2026-27 salaries unavailable.

Kerr Knows Benching Green Will Be a National Headline

Since the beginning of his third season, Green has started 793 of his 800 regular-season appearances.

Kerr surely knows that having Green come off the bench will be a national headline that could impact Green negatively, even if Green says publicly that he's OK with it like he has in the past.

After the Warriors' win over the Heat on Nov. 5, Kerr was asked about Green's low shot totals.

"I really don’t care," Kerr told reporters. "I don’t think Draymond’s shot attempts, offensive aggression for this team, is a barometer, like maybe it has been the last couple years."

That wasn't even two weeks ago. It's harsh to have his lack of offensive aggression be the reason for a benching so soon after this quote.

Even if Kerr sells the idea as a temporary benching until Curry comes back, it could be hard for Green to swallow. He has been sacrificing his body on defense by guarding centers much bigger than him for years, and with that as the backdrop, he might see a benching as a slap in the face.

That doesn't mean it would be the wrong decision. Kerr has to prioritize winning over everything. But you can see why Kerr hasn't made the move yet—once he does, it's not a guarantee he'll get Green's confidence back.

Green Is Still an Elite Defender

The Warriors give up 3.4 fewer points per 100 possesssions with Green on the court this season, which suggests he's an impactful defender. But the eye test suggests he's often still elite.

For example, Green's defense was essential in wins against the Nuggets and Heat, as he was the primary reason the Dubs contained three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kerr has to decide if the potential gains on offense will be worth the potential losses on defense. The Warriors don't have anyone else on the roster who can contain MVP-level forwards and centers like Green can.

Why It Could Be Time to Make the Move Anyway

The Warriors have been bad without Curry and Williams whether Green has been on or off the court. But they've been a bit better version of bad with Green off and a much worse version of bad with Green on.

Lineups with Curry and Williams off and Green on

Offensive rating: 87.4 (0 percentile)

Defensive rating: 128.9 (1st percentile)

Net rating: -41.5 (0 percentile)

Lineups with Curry, Williams and Green off

Offensive rating: 109.4 (21st percentile)

Defensive rating: 125.7 (3rd percentile)

Net rating: -16.3 (5th percentile)

These numbers pass the eye test. Green is having trouble fitting in offensively with Curry out. And the offense's disastrous results are fueling transition opportunities that are making Green's defensive ability less valuable.

There's enough data here to suggest that Green isn't the best option to start games while Curry and Williams are out.

With that said, having Green come off the bench and playing him a few minutes less per game will not solve their problems.

Kerr knows he needs 48 minutes of rotations that click well enough to give the Dubs a fighting chance.

The first step, of course, is avoiding deficits like 18-0 and 23-2 in the first quarter by picking a better starting five.