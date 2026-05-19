Warriors' Kuminga Regret Deepens After Thunder Guard's Big Playoff Game

The Golden State Warriors turned down deals for several great players because they were holding on to hope that Jonathan Kuminga would have a star turn.

One of those players was Alex Caruso.

The Warriors had interest in Caruso at the February 2024 trade deadline. Marc Stein was among those who reported that the Bulls asked for Kuminga in return, and the Warriors wouldn't do that.

Four months later, the Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Bulls for Caruso.

Since then, Caruso has been a star in his role as a defensive stopper, but on Monday, the two-time NBA champion showed he can have an offensive impact as well.

Caruso had 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 8-of-14 from three. It wasn't enough, as the Spurs won a double-overtime classic with Victor Wembanyama recording 41 points and 24 rebounds.

Caruso Would Have Had Big Impact with Warriors

Since choosing not to trade Kuminga for Caruso, the Warriors have missed the playoffs twice and lost in the second round.

One of their issues has been on-ball defense.

Caruso is one of the best in the league at that.

This past regular season, Caruso had a plus-3.1 defensive EPM, which ranked eighth in the league. The Warriors' defensive EPM leader was Moses Moody at plus-1.7.

He might not have been the missing piece for a championship, but you have to wonder how much better the Warriors would have been with Caruso in the 2025 playoffs. Perhaps they wouldn't have needed seven games to beat the Rockets, and then who knows if Stephen Curry avoids an injury against the Timberwolves.

Comparing Caruso to Porzingis

The Warriors finally ended the Kuminga saga by trading the fifth-year forward and Buddy Hield to the Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis.

Even though Porzingis is more talented, I'd argue that the Warriors would rather have Caruso.

The main reason is Caruso has a more reliable health track record. Mind you, Caruso had missed 56 games over the last two seasons. But Porzingis has missed 90 games in that span, with many of them due to an illness that seemingly won't go away.

Some might point out that Caruso averages just 6.8 points per game in his career, whereas Porzingis averages 19.5.

But Caruso will always be severely underrated as an elite defensive player. Meanwhile, Porzingis has major issues guarding in space, which makes him a liability on that end at times.

My point is Caruso is nearly as valuable as Porzingis when both are on the court. But the fact that Caruso can be relied to be healthy for deep playoff runs makes him the clear choice in this comparison.

Caruso isn't the only player the Warriors reportedly could have traded for Kuminga who is having a great 2026 postseason. OG Anunoby is thriving with the Knicks after Golden State missed on trading for him at the 2023 deadline.

Caruso and Anunoby must have the Warriors regretting not trading Kuminga sooner.