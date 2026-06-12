Yaxel Lendeborg Says Why He's Like Warriors Star Without Knowing It

Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg had a workout with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, and afterward he answered questions from local media about how he would fit in the Bay.

The Warriors have the 11th pick, and Lendeborg is commonly selected by them in mock drafts due to his positional size at 6'8.75", developing three-point shot (37.2 percent) and defensive versatility.

But interestingly, the 23-year-old highlighted his ability to play-make and be a secondary ball-handler as main things he could bring to the Warriors.

"I would say, like five assists a game maybe to start off,” Lendeborg said Thursday after his Warriors workout. “A lot of defense, fast-break opportunities for me. ... But if I was here, I’ll be more like a secondary ball-handler. Whenever Steph [Curry] is taken out of the game, I’ll be there to assist, maybe provide a little more offense or instant offense.”

What Lendeborg might not be aware of is this is very similar to Draymond Green's skill set early in his career.

How Lendeborg and Green Are Similar

Green didn't immediately become a quality secondary ball-handler and playmaker in the NBA. But by his third season, he was grabbing rebounds and going to coast to coast.

And by his fourth season, he was a full-on playmaking hub.

Lendeborg showed playmaking and secondary ball-handling potential in his one season at Michigan, averaging 3.2 assists per game.

He might not be ready to immediately play a lead point forward role in the NBA, but at the least he'll fit well in Steve Kerr's offense as a quick decision-maker.

Aside from that, Lendeborg has similar defensive qualities to Green's early career.

Lendeborg averaged 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks in three seasons with UAB and Michigan. Green averaged 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last two seasons at Michigan State.

Of course Green ended up becoming one of the best defenders in NBA history, and it would be wild to suggest Lendeborg can become anything like that.

But for Green it started with defensive versatility, ability to rack up steals and blocks and rebounding ability.

Lendeborg has all of that accounted for.

Should Warriors Draft Green's Long-Term Replacement?

The Warriors have a lot of needs, including a wing with positional size like Lendeborg.

But they also need a primary ball-handler to back up Curry and more dynamic scoring threats in general.

So the question is should they prioritize a ball-handler like Labaron Philon Jr. or even a more dynamic wing scorer like Cameron Carr instead of Lendeborg?

It's not that Lendeborg and Green can't play together. But Lendeborg's best offensive role might be similar to the role Green has now.

Perhaps Lendeborg learning from Green would be ideal. After all, Green might have just two more seasons left in his career. Lendeborg could play some small forward for the next two seasons before taking over the primary power forward role when Green retires.

But Lendeborg's inability to fill some of the Warriors' other big needs could be the reason the Dubs pass on him.