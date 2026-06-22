Warriors NBA Draft Big Board: Finalized Top 20 Prospects for Golden State

The Golden State Warriors will but certainly be making a first-round selection during the 2026 NBA draft.

Whether it's at their current slot, the No. 11 pick, is not so certain.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie reported that the Warriors could move up or down. There's been more smoke about them trading down, which makes sense considering they have the roster space to have two first-round rookies who contribute immediately.

So it's extra important for the Warriors to known what they would do if they were picking later in the first round.

Below is my Warriors big board. It's based mostly on my personal rankings, with some minor movement based on who I think the Warriors would have ranked higher.

Players Who Won't Be Available at 11

1. AJ Dybantsa, SF

2. Darryn Petersen, G

3. Cam Boozer, PF

4. Caleb Wilson, PF

5. Keaton Wagler, G

6. Mikel Brown Jr., PG

7. Darius Acuff Jr., PG

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, ESPN's Jeremy Woo, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman have these seven players going in the top seven at the time of publish.

Players Who Have a Chance to Be Available at 11

8. Kingston Flemings, PG

10. Brayden Burries, SG

11. Aday Mara, C

19. Karim Lopez, SF

20. Nate Ament, SF

Flemings is going in the 8-10 range of all four mock drafts, but he would fall to 11th if the Hawks (No. 8 pick) take Mara, the Mavericks (No. 9 pick) take Burries and the Bucks (No. 10 pick) take Ament or Lopez. That feels unlikely but possible.

The Warriors will hope that the Ament rumors of being a top-10 lock are real. That would push Flemings, Burries or Mara down as an option at 11.

Players Who Will Be Available at 11

9. Yaxel Lendeborg, PF

12. Cameron Carr, SF

13. Labaron Philon Jr., PG

14. Ebuka Okorie, PG

15. Morez Johnson Jr., PF/C

16. Hannes Steinbach, C

17. Dailyn Swain, SF

18. Bennett Stirtz, PG

If the Warriors stay at 11, Lendeborg is my prediction for their choice.

If they trade down, there's a chance Lendeborg would be there, but if he's not, they can settle for Carr or Philon, like they do in this mock draft.

If they get a second first-round pick, that's where Swain (if their first pick is Philon), Okorie (if their first pick is Lendeborg) or Stirtz (with Lendeborg) come into play.

Final Top 20 Warriors Big Board

1. Dybantsa

2. Petersen

3. Boozer

4. Wilson

5. Wagler

6. Brown

7. Acuff

8. Flemings

9. Lendeborg

10. Burries

11. Mara

12. Carr

13. Philon

14. Okorie

15. Johnson

16. Steinbach

17. Swain

18. Stirtz

19. Lopez

20. Ament

Among the players who just missed the cut are Allen Graves, Christian Anderson and Jayden Quaintance.