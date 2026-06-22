Warriors NBA Mock Draft: Final Picks for Every Round

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly open to trading down, so it's not clear if they will have just two picks in the 2026 draft.

I went over what the draft could look like if they trade down here.

But for my final mock draft, I will assume they stay put at 11 because they never get the kind of offer they need to give it up.

Mock Draft for First 10 Picks

1. Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, SF

2. Jazz: Darryn Petersen, G

3. Grizzlies: Cam Boozer, PF

4. Bulls: Caleb Wilson, PF

5. Clippers: Keaton Wagler, G

6. Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., PG

7. Kings: Darius Acuff, PG

8. Hawks: Kingston Flemings, PG

9. Mavericks: Brayden Burries, SG

10. Bucks: Nate Ament, SF

Warriors Pick at 11: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF

If the board falls this way, the Warriors will have a difficult choice between Lendeborg and center Aday Mara.

I'm higher on Lendeborg than most.

The 6'9" 23-year-old plays perhaps the scarcest position in basketball, which is the big wing. I doubt he'll ever be an advantage creator on offense, which limits his upside. But even if he barely improves from here—as many of his detractors believe—he'll still be valuable because he can shoot, pass, rebound and defend multiple positions.

At 7'3", Mara would give the Warriors a quality of rim protector they haven't had since Andrew Bogut's tenure.

But before taking Mara, the Warriors would have to ask themselves how much drop coverage they want to play, because forcing Mara to switch onto ball-handlers won't end well.

It's a fascinating dilemma. If Mara projects to be a Rudy Gobert-level defender in drop coverage, then he should be the pick. But he might never get that close to that defensive dominance, in which case Lendeborg will be more valuable.

There's been some buzz that Lendeborg could fall out of the lottery. Perhaps the best-case scenario for the Warriors is to trade down and still land him.

But it's always risky to not take your guy when you're on the clock. In this scenario, the Warriors avoid the potential of losing out on him by keeping the pick.

Warriors Pick at 54: Jaden Henley, SF

This draft is not deep in the second round due to so many players returning to college to chase NIL money. The Warriors' goal with this pick should be filling their final two-way roster spot instead of getting an immediate contributor like Will Richard was last season.

The Warriors already have LJ Cryer on a two-way deal, so they shouldn't be looking for another small guard to develop. Instead, they should put all of their focus on bigs and wings.

Henley is 6'6" wing who averaged 17.7 points and 1.6 steals as a senior for Grand Canyon.

He shot just 26.8 percent from three as a senior and 30.7 percent from downtown in his college career, which is why he might be available with the 54th pick.

But if he fixes his shot while playing in the G League, the Warriors could have a playable wing at some point in the next year or two.