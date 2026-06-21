Warriors Mock Draft: Dubs Find Under-the-Radar Trade-Down Partner

The Golden State Warriors appear to be interested in trading down with the hope of landing a second first-round pick.

The Warriors reportedly tried to trade for the Hornets' two first-round picks (14 and 18), but they were unsuccessful.

Many Warriors writers and I have suggested that the Dubs call the Thunder to see if they would trade picks 12 and 17 for 11 and a future protected first.

Those would be dream scenarios, but there's a good chance those deals will never be on the table.

If so, the Warriors should call the Grizzlies to see if they'd trade the 16th and 32nd picks for the 11th pick.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported that the Grizzlies are looking to trade up into the lottery from the 16th pick, so if the Warriors make the call, this deal should get done.

Though it's not a second first-round pick, there will be a few good players available early in the second round.

Mock Draft for Top 15 Picks

1. Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, SF

2. Jazz: Darryn Petersen, G

3. Grizzlies: Cam Boozer, PF

4. Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F

5. Clippers: Keaton Wagler, G

6. Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., PG

7. Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., PG

8. Hawks: Aday Mara, C

9. Mavericks: Brayden Burries, SG

10. Bucks: Nate Ament, SF

11. Grizzlies (via Warriors): Kingston Flemings, PG

12. Thunder: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF

13. Heat: Cameron Carr, SF

14. Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, C

15. Bulls: Bennett Stirtz, PG

Warriors Pick at No. 16: PG Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

I get the impression that the Warriors want to leave this draft with a playable wing more than anything else, but they might not love the wings that could be available with the 11th pick.

My guess is they want Brayden Burries, but he's looking like a top-10 pick lock.

I'm also guessing they wouldn't mind taking Yaxel Lendeborg at 11, but they might be willing to risk losing out on him because they feel they can get a wing contributor with the 32nd pick.

And that would allow them to take Philon to give Stephen Curry a real offensive boost.

It seems like Philon has lost momentum to be a lottery pick, but the Warriors shouldn't overthink this one. He lit up the college basketball world as a sophomore, averaging 22.0 points on 50.1 percent shooting and 39.9 percent from three, and he showed plenty of passing chops by recording 5.0 assists per game.

Warriors Pick at No. 32: SF/PF Alex Karaban, UConn

Sam Vecenie's latest mock draft has four wings going in the five picks between 30 and 34, with Karaban being one of them.

Karaban is the most NBA-ready player of them.

The 23-year-old took 780 three-pointers in college and made 37.4 percent of them. He should be a solid three-point shooter early in his career.

At 6'6.75", he has real wing size. He has great feel for the game as well.

He won't wow anyone with his athleticism, but he has the length and IQ to have a long NBA career.