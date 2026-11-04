What a Porzingis Trade for Warriors' Reported Target Jalen Smith Could Look Like

It's been an information-packed couple of days regarding Kristaps Porzingis' future with the Golden State Warriors.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer has been a central figure in the recent reporting, and here's what we've learned.

- The Warriors want to trade Porzingis, which shouldn't be impossible because he's essentially on an expiring $20 million contract (only $3 million is guaranteed for next season)

- There's a possibility that the team that trades for Porzingis will buy him out or not have to pay him at all if he immediately retires, so trading for him could save a team money

- The Warriors don't want to take on a long-term salary or have to add draft picks to the trade unless it's for a difference-maker

- They don't view Myles Turner as a difference-maker

- They like Jalen Smith, in part because he's on an expiring contract

Smith is a 26-year-old center who is making $9.4 million this season. In seven games (all starts), the 6'9" big is averaging 12.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. He's a career 33.9 percent shooter from deep.

A Porzingis-for-Smith straight-up trade is a legal framework, but the Bulls might not want to give up a decent player for one who won't ever suit up for them. They might need something else to incentivize them to make the move.

Here are two possible trade scenarios.

Trade Scenario 1: Bulls Get Protected 1st-Round Pick

Warriors get: Jalen Smith, 2027 second-round pick (via Cleveland)

Bulls get: Kristaps Porzingis, 2027 first-round pick (top-11-protected)

This is the dream scenario for the Bulls. They get a first-round pick that could easily land in the teens for a player they probably don't have long-term plans for.

Frankly, it's an overpay by the Warriors, but they don't have many other ways to entice the Bulls. The Dubs have just one second-round pick to trade (in 2033), which probably won't get Chicago to bite on a Smith trade.

Trade Scenario 2: Bulls Get Cost-Controlled Piece

Warriors get: Jalen Smith, Isaac Okoro

Bulls get: Kristaps Porzingis, Gui Santos

This trade idea only works if the Bulls value Santos and his contract, which they very well might. Santos, 24, is making just $4.6 million this season and $5 million next season.

The Warriors surely don't want to trade Santos, but in this scenario, they'd get a small forward replacement in Okoro, who is on an expiring $11.8 million contract.

The 6'6" wing is off to a rough start this season, but he's typically capable of quality defense and average three-point shooting.

Warriors' Best-Case Scenario Is Unlikely

It's possible that owner Jerry Reinsdorf and team governor Michael Reinsdorf take on Porzingis solely to save money. The scenario would go down like this:

- Warriors trade Porzingis to Bulls for Smith (no picks involved)

- Porzingis immediately retires, meaning he's owed no money for the rest of the season

- Bulls fill vacated roster spot with a veteran minimum contract

- Depending on when the trade goes down, Chicago saves a few million dollars

The key to this plan is that Porzingis would immediately retire. If he instead wanted to negotiate a buyout, the Bulls wouldn't save money, and thus the trade wouldn't happen.

If the Warriors decide to trade their 2027 first-round pick, I'd guess that they will be targeting a player better than Smith. And it's not clear if the Bulls will have Smith on the trade block, and if they will, they might believe they can do better than any Warriors offer that doesn't include a first.

That's why I don't see a Smith-for-Porzingis trade happening.