Charles Bassey has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Golden State Warriors this season.

The 26-year-old center has impressed in terms of production and impact.

In 16 minutes per game, he's averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. That's solid production for a center on a partially guaranteed, veteran-minimum contract, but it gets better.

He leads the team in field-goal percentage (67.1), rebounds per 36 minutes (13.9) and blocks per 36 minutes (2.3).

His Defensive EPM ranks in the 84th percentile, which was represented well by a possession against the Kings on Wednesday.

Bassey cut off Precious Achiuwa on one side of the rim and then blocked Dylan Cardwell's dunk attempt on the other side.

That's elite rim protection.

Bassey has started the last four games, and despite going up against other teams' starters more often, his play hasn't dipped. He's averaged 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

The big question for the Warriors is how his breakout season affects their Kristaps Porzingis trade plans.

Does Bassey Change Warriors' Needs?

What the Warriors need most is a high-impact starter who will cost draft capital they likely aren't willing to give up. Someone like Trey Murphy III or Franz Wagner.

What's more likely to happen is the Dubs will trade Porzingis for a depth piece at their biggest position of need.

What the Warriors' biggest position of need is depends on whether you're looking over the next two months or the rest of the season.

Over the next two months, Golden State needs someone who can play small forward, preferably a three-and-D wing. The Warriors are getting by with Yaxel Lendeborg, Gui Santos, Georges Niang and Draymond Green at the forward spots, but of the four, only Green is an above-average defender.

For the next two months, the Warriors would benefit from a wing they could get for cheap. Keon Ellis (for his defense) and Max Strus (for his three-point shooting) are targets they might be able to get for Porzingis and a second-round pick.

But once Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody return from their long-term knee injuries, Ellis or Strus would have virtually no role.

Meanwhile, a depth center would have a smaller immediate role than Ellis or Strus, but the depth center would maintain that smaller role for the whole season.

Brook Lopez, Deandre Ayton, Zach Collins and Mo Wagner are among the centers the Warriors could acquire for cheap who would be in the mix for rotation minutes at center alongside Bassey, Al Horford and Green.

Warriors Have to Be Honest with Themselves about Center Rotation

Bassey is proving he's a legitimate NBA center. His floater game is making a real impact on the Warriors offense. His rebounding and shot blocking are assets for the Dubs defense.

But look at what Bassey is going up against as a starting center in the West:

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic

Thunder: Chet Holmgren (injured), Isaiah Hartenstein

Lakers: Walker Kessler

Rockets: Alperen Sengun

Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert

Blazers: Donovan Clingan

Every player on here is either an elite scorer, elite rim protector or both. Also, every player on here is taller than Bassey (6'9"), and most wouldn't have much trouble scoring on him in one-on-one situations.

Short of trading for Anthony Davis, the Warriors have no way of getting a player who can go toe-to-toe with Jokic or Wemby, but they can at least improve their center rotation by acquiring someone who can do more things than Bassey can.

Bulls center Jalen Smith (6'9") has similar size concerns on defense, but he's a more versatile offensive player due to his perimeter shooting. Of course the Warriors would love to have Smith, but his breakout season could mean he costs a first-round pick to acquire.

Another solid center options is the Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. It's debatable how big of an upgrade Carter (6'10") is on Bassey, but he'd likely start and give the Dubs a different look with his three-point shooting. Note that Carter's three-point rate is low enough that defenses might not fear him out there, though.

My conclusion is if the Warriors are set on getting a cheaper depth option this trade season, they should focus on center. If they are set on making a blockbuster move, they should get another wing and hope that Green and Bassey can hold serve at center while the strength of the roster at other positions leads Golden State on a deep playoff run.