The Golden State Warriors are going with their 11th different starting lineup, and their fifth different one in as many games, on Wednesday against the Mavericks.

Charles Bassey will make his second start of the year. He'll join LJ Cryer, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green.

The Warriors also announced that Al Horford will be resting Wednesday's game and playing Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, while Green will be doing the opposite.

Brandon Williams remains out with a hamstring injury, but the team announced that he's made good progress and will be re-evaluated on Saturday. His return could come as soon as Sunday against the Celtics, which would be welcome sight.

Kerr Is Justified Making Tweaks to Starting Lineup

The Warriors have a severe talent drain with all their injuries, but that doesn't excuse how they have started the last two games.

They trailed 18-0 against the Spurs, and they followed that up by falling behind 23-2 against the Pelicans.

The starting lineup for the Spurs game was De'Anthony Melton, Podz, Will Richard, Lendeborg and Green.

The starting five for the Pelicans game was Cryer, Podz, Lendeborg, Green and Horford.

With Horford unavailable, they had to change the lineup. But it is a minor surprise they are going with Bassey.

The Bassey-Green tandem hasn't played much this season—just 20 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass.

Steve Kerr has likely avoided it because of the potential spacing issues with two bigs who don't shoot it well from the perimeter. But there are advantages. Bassey gives the Warriors a real rim-rolling threat, and the combination of Bassey and Green on defense gives the Warriors more rim protection than they normally have.

Green's Time as a Starter Continues

As I wrote here, Kerr has a lot to think about when it comes to having Green come off the bench.

The pros of starting him are that he's still an elite defender and a good passer.

The cons are that his scoring production is poor, and he turns the ball over too much.

His net rating with Curry off the court has been minus-34.5, which ranks in the 0 percentile.

I also speculated that Kerr is treating benching Green as a last resort as to not frustrate the future Hall of Famer.

It's not like having Green come off the bench will mean he won't play much. He'll still play nearly the same number of minutes because the Warriors are simply too thin to have him get healthy scratches.

But the Warriors simply have to start better to justify Green's continued inclusion in the first five. We'll see if they get out to a better start Wednesday.