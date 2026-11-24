The Golden State Warriors are expected to trade Kristaps Porzingis, with the first date to watch being Dec. 16.

If they trade for a player by that date, they can use that player in a different deal right before the Feb. 11 trade deadline.

With that in mind, the Warriors should be in serious trade talks over the next three weeks.

It would be surprising if a contender wanted Porzingis, who is expected to accept an immediate buyout with whatever team acquires him. Trading for Porzingis is a way to either save money or get draft capital from the Warriors, or do both.

Sellers could have interest in either or both.

It's debatable who is a seller in late November. And to be clear, just because I have a team tabbed as a seller doesn't mean every player on the roster is available. It typically means their non-core players can be had, though.

The following teams are loosely defined as sellers:

- Bucks

- Kings

- Jazz

- Nets

- Hornets

- Clippers

- Bulls

- Wizards

- Magic

Below, I've sorted the players the Warriors could be after from these teams.

The Anthony Davis Tier

Anthony Davis is in his own tier because he should be cheaper to acquire from a draft capital perspective, but his age, injury history and expected contract make him a bigger risk than other needle-movers.

Davis has been brilliant this season, averaging 25.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Davis can become a free agent this offseason, which should incentivize the Wizards to trade him.

The Warriors have two ways to make the money work. The first is trading Porzingis, Draymond Green and Moses Moody (and picks), and the second is trading Jimmy Butler (and picks).

Needle-Movers (Huge Draft Capital Cost)

Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III

Magic wing Franz Wagner

Murphy and Wagner are similarly talented wings who are under contract through at least 2028-29. They are young borderline cornerstones who should cost three first-round picks.

Murphy ($27 million) has a smaller 2026-27 salary, so it's easier to build a trade for him—it will likely be Porzingis, Moody and picks.

A trade for Wagner ($41.8 million) might require Porzingis and Green being included to make the money work.

Neither the Pelicans nor the Magic have to rush into trading Murphy or Wagner. But both teams are in NBA purgatory and could decide now is the time to reset.

No-Doubt Starter (1-2 1st-Round Picks)

Nets wing Michael Porter Jr.

Porter is the final year of his contract and making $40.8 million. There were reports before last year's trade deadline that the Warriors aren't high on him, but I'm including him here anyway because he should be on the trade block and would fill a massive scoring need.

Starter or Sixth Man (Could Cost One 1st-Round Pick)

Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

Bulls guard Norman Powell

Hornets forward/center Naz Reid

Pelicans wing Herb Jones

Bulls center Jalen Smith

If anything, Carter is slightly underpaid in the first year of a three-year, $58.7 million contract. The Magic shouldn't want to deal him, but their long-term books are a mess. They could convince themselves that cap relief from Porzingis and a 2027 first-round pick would solve some problems.

Powell currently has a hamstring injury. He'd have to be recovered for the Warriors to deal a first-rounder for him.

Reid's Hornets tenure is off to a bad start, which has led to speculation that he could be had this deadline. He's in the second year of a five-year, $125 million contract.

Jones' offense has hit new lows this season, which might scare some teams off from trading for him. But his defense continues to be intriguing enough that he could fetch the Pels a first-round pick.

Smith is having a career year, averaging 14.1 points on 54.7 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from three. He's played his way into being worth a protected 2027 first-round pick from the Dubs.

Bargain Bin

Bucks center Myles Turner

Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma

Bucks wing Caris Levert

Bulls center Nic Claxton

Bulls center Zach Collins

Bulls wing Isaac Okoro

Bulls guard Buddy Hield

Kings guard Malik Monk

Wizards center Deandre Ayton

Wizards wing Khris Middleton

Clippers center Brook Lopez

Clippers wing Max Strus

Nets wing Keon Ellis

Nets center Mo Wagner

Hornets wing Royce O'Neale

Turner is having the worst season of his career, which has dropped him to this tier. If he can increase his offensive productivity and efficiency over the next couple of weeks, perhaps he could move up to the borderline starter tier.

Most of these players are on expiring contracts and won't return more than one second-round pick on the trade market. So these teams wouldn't be getting long-term cap relief by trading for Porzingis, but they would be potentially saving money this season by getting an immediate buyout from the 7'2" Latvian center.