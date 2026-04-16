Will Richard Catches Stray from Jimmy Butler After Warriors' Play-In Win

Jimmy Butler was one of us after the Golden State Warriors' play-in game win over the LA Clippers.

And by that I mean he was hyped up watching a thrilling comeback.

In the tunnel after the game, Butler had a message for his teammates.

"Between Dray, Steph, Gui, Big Al...wow!" Butler said. "Will Richards didn't do anything, but he was over there with me cheering his heart out. Wow. Go Dubs."

Of course this was all in good fun. Butler used to clown on Buddy Hield, but he was traded to the Hawks with Jonathan Kuminga for Kristaps Porzingis.

So perhaps Will Richard—not Richards, by the way, Jimmy—is his new comedic partner.

Butler is out for the season with a torn ACL. He hasn't been traveling with the team, but because he lives in Southern California, he was on the bench for Wednesday's game at Intuit Dome.

Meanwhile, Richard did not play, as the Warriors shortened their bench to just eight players.

Butler Creates a New Meme

After Stephen Curry's go-ahead three-pointer with 50 seconds left, the Amazon Prime broadcast crew put the camera on Jimmy Butler, and his reaction did not disappoint.

Butler gave Curry a smile and nodded his head over and over, suggesting he knew that Batman was going to hit that shot.

The Curry shot gave the Warriors a 120-117 lead, and then Draymond Green shut the door with two steals.

Butler also mentioned the performances of Gui Santos and Al Horford. Santos had 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, while Al Horford had four fourth-quarters threes.

But all of them were upstaged by Curry, who had 35 points, including 27 in the second half.

If Healthy, Butler and Curry Would Do Damage

We saw in last year's first round what Curry and Butler can do when they are on the floor together. Despite playing through a pelvic contusion for most of the series, Butler helped lead the Warriors to a series victory against the No. 2-seeded Rockets.

Curry then suffered an injury in Game 1 of the conference semifinals against the Timberwolves, leaving everyone to wonder how far that team could have gone if both were healthy.

Since then, injuries have gotten in the way of another Curry and Butler run, but perhaps they will be healthy for the 2027 playoffs.

Of course, Father Time might play a bigger role in the 2027 postseason, as Curry will be 39 and Butler will be 37.

All the same, Golden State's two best players would love one chance to see how far they can take this team.