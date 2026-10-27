Yaxel Lendeborg's Foot Injury Has Status in Doubt for Warriors-Timberwolves Game

Yaxel Lendeborg had the best game of his career on Monday against the Nuggets, but he suffered a minor left foot injury that has him on the Warriors injury report.

Lendeborg is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves at Target Center.

The Warriors are otherwise as healthy as they have been all season. Outside of Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis, the Dubs have no one else on their injury report.

What Lendeborg Said About His Foot After Nuggets Game

The San Francisco Chronicle's Luca Evans wrote on X that Lendeborg was getting treatment for the injury after the game and was limping to get to the media room.

Evans shared video of Lendeborg looking a bit uncomfortable sitting down for his postgame press conference.

Lendeborg said the foot was "tender" after he tripped over Nuggets forward Bryce Hopkins' foot. He added that the medical staff told him, "It should be nothing crazy."

It's not clear when Lendeborg suffered the injury, but it didn't stop him from recording 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. The performance had me realizing I was wrong about his ceiling, and it also matched a Kevin Durant Warriors benchmark.

There's little doubt that he'll be back soon, but a one-game absence is possible.

After Wednesday's game, the Warriors return home to play the Lakers on Friday.

Warriors Would Be Painfully Thin at Forward without Lendeborg

The Warriors have major forward and center depth issues, but Lendeborg essentially holds the forward rotation together when he's healthy.

If he's out, the Warriors will have a huge problem finding viable lineups for the Timberwolves game.

Gui Santos would essentially have to play 30-plus minutes, and even then, the Warriors would have to play three-guard lineups for most of the game.

They'd also need Draymond Green to play most of his minutes at forward, which goes against how they played against the Nuggets. They played their best game of the year in Denver with Green playing small-ball 5.

Georges Niang would also see a minutes increase.

The Timberwolves are loaded with size and athleticism on the wings. Anthony Edwards is one of the best players in the league, and he could be licking his chops thinking about taking advantage of the Warriors' collective size issues. Edwards is listed as questionable due to right knee injury management.

Jaden McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga are bigger wings who can also exploit smaller defenses.