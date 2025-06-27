Warriors GM's Blunt Statement On Jonathan Kuminga Negotations
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is set to be a restricted free agent on July 1st as his rookie contract comes up. Kuminga's time with Golden State has been up and down, but he's shown enough promise that bringing him back makes sense for the current state of the team.
Speaking to the media on Thursday night, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy addressed Kuminga's status going into the offseason and negotiations, keeping things blunt.
“I think from his end, ultimately he’s the one that has to sign the contract. If it happens with us, it’s reflective of his desire to be here," said Dunleavy.
Dunleavy said both sides would like to get a deal done as soon as possible, but he isn't going to stress about the negotiations. "You've got to be prepared to take it as far as it goes, but the priority, I think for both sides, is to get something done early," said Dunleavy.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 47 regular-season games for the Warriors. He made ten starts during the season.
In the playoffs, Kuminga played in eight of the Warriors' 12 games. He averaged 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He had scoring games of 30, 23, and 26 in Games Three, Four, and Five against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
During his four-year career with the Warriors, Kuminga has averaged 12.5 points. He is a career 33% shooter from deeper. Kuminga was taken seventh overall by the Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft.