Warriors Make Announcement on Trade With Phoenix Suns

The Golden State Warriors announced a trade with the Phoenix Suns

Apr 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors went into the 2025 NBA Draft with only one pick on their table at 41st overall. The Warriors were expected to add a difference maker with plenty of talent on the board; however, the franchise decided to trade the pick away.

Heading into the second round of the draft on Thursday night, the Warriors reportedly agreed to a trade with the Phoenix Suns, sending pick 41 in exchange for picks 52 and 59.

Ironically, with the 41st pick, the Suns selected a player who would have been a snug fit in Golden State. The Suns took Koby Brea out of Kentucky, arguably the best three-point shooter in the draft.

After the selection, the Warriors officially announced the trade, that sends the draft rights to Koby Brea to the Suns.

"As part of a trade to be finalized at a later date, the Golden State Warriors have agreed in principle to trade the draft rights of Koby Brea, the No. 41 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, to the Phoenix Suns," Warriors PR posted.

The Warriors must have felt that two late second-round prospects were better than one mid-second-round prospect, even though it would have been a treat to add a player with Brea's skillset. Still, there are a handful of impressive players on the board in the 50s, especially as Golden State aims to add frontcourt depth rather than a sharpshooting wing.

