Wizards’ Cam Whitmore Out Indefinitely With Deep Vein Thrombosis

Liam McKeone

Cam Whitmore is out indefinitely with deep vein thrombosis.
Wizards forward Cam Whitmore is out indefinitely after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

Whitmore, a former first-round pick of the Rockets, came to Washington as part of a trade this past offseason. So far this season he’s averaging 9.2 points in 16.9 minutes per game for the cellar-dwelling Wizards, who entered play on Tuesday with the worst record in the NBA at 5-22.

Whitmore is the third NBA player to miss time due to deep vein thrombosis in the last 12 months. Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama missed the second half of the 2024–25 season with the same ailment, and then-Bucks star Damian Lillard missed the final month of last season with deep vein thrombosis in his calf.

It is an unfortunate development for Whitmore. He was traded by Houston this offseason due to a logjam in the front court following the Kevin Durant acquisition after a rough couple of seasons to start his career. There was a chance this offseason’s change of scenery would be very beneficial for Whitmore given he just turned 21 years old and Washington seemed willing to give him a long leash as a rebuilding franchise.

Now that effort has been put on hold as the Wizards prioritize Whitmore’s health first and foremost. A scary situation for the young wing, and hopefully he recovers as smoothly as possible.

