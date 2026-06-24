On Tuesday night, the Wizards selected AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

It’s an extremely exciting moment for Washington and the 19-year-old Dybantsa, who spent his one and only collegiate season with BYU. The Wizards have been stuck at the bottom of the NBA standings annually for several years running and haven’t been true contenders for anything other than the eighth seed in the conference in a decade. Dybantsa is an enormously talented scorer who averaged 25.5 points per game as a freshman and profiles as the type of elite wing who dominate in today’s nBA.

But even with Dybantsa’s tremendous résumé, he wasn’t a clear-cut pick at No. 1 overall. The ‘26 class is one of the most talented in recent memory across the board and Dybantsa was seen as one of the best prospects available—along with Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer. Those three were considered the top talents coming into Tuesday night, standing a cut above their extremely talented draftmates.

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Dybantsa seemed like the cleanest fit on paper for this current Washington roster. The Wizards enjoy a variety of young talents acquired via the draft after spending the last few years in the basement such as Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George. The franchise also went out and acquired two All-NBA talents on the trade market this offseason, landing Trae Young (who will sign a big-time extension once free agency starts) and Anthony Davis. But they don’t have anyone quite like Dybantsa in terms of perimeter creation.

Even so, it was no sure thing he’d go to Washington at the top of the draft. Boozer and Peterson both boast enough talent that nobody would have blinked an eye if they went first instead of Dybantsa. But, obviously, the Wiz went with the BYU product.

Why? Wizards GM Will Dawkins explained the pick after the first round ended on Tuesday night.

“I think, for us, it was about making sure we picked the right player that would fit with our group and have an opportunity to push us forward,” Dawkins said, per The Athletic. “And at the end of the day, it became pretty clear that he was that guy, just because of his versatility. We’re looking for guys who can continue to make decisions, with the ball, without the ball, but also be dual impact players at both ends. He’s a superior athlete. By our measures, he’s the best athlete we’ve tested since (team president Michael Winger) and I have been here.”

As far as Dybantsa himself, he was appreciative of the moment when speaking with ESPN immediately after getting selected.

“It means a lot. Obviously it’s just a stepping stone. Obviously I have a lot more work to do. But (it’s) a testament to all my hard work and all the discipline and sacrifices that I make."

"It just means a lot. ... Obviously I have a lot more work to do, but a testament to all my hard work and all the discipline and sacrifices that I make."



AJ Dybantsa sits down with @saltersl after being drafted No. 1 to the Wizards 🏀 pic.twitter.com/bfdB9w0c57 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 24, 2026

Young is also excited for his newest running mate in D.C.

Welcome to DC @AJ_Dybantsa !!

The story has been written🙏🏽 The City is Ready!

We’ll talk about that # soon 😉 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 24, 2026

An exciting new era for the Wizards and Dybantsa. Now, as he noted without hesitation, the work begins again.

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