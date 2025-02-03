Could taking on a bad contract be the Wizards answer at obtaining a 1st round pick?
Could the Wizard's best chance at obtaining 1st round pick at this year's Trade Deadline be taking on a bad contract? I think so. Luka Doncic and De'Aaron Fox have both been traded and the Wizards should have been involved as a facilitator. They may have their chance in a potential Jimmy Butler trade but being a facilitator and a 3rd or 4th team would require the Wizards to do one thing, take on bad money. Taking on a bad contract gives the Wizards their best chance to acquire a 1st round pick. This is their best chance because the three players who are on the trade block for the Wizards, Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Kuzma, and Malcolm Brogdon likely won't get one. All three players have different reasons why. When it comes to Kyle Kuzma, his dip in production, inefficiency issues, and injury issues will make teams hesitant to part ways with draft capital.
Valanciunas has value and while he has been very productive this season for the Wizards, he is in decline and will have a limited impact on a contending team. When it comes to Brogdon, he's always hurt and with a price tag of $22.5 million, that's a risk most teams won't make. Now let's talk about what bad contracts make sense, John Collins or Khris Middleton. There are three reasons why I think taking on John Collins's or Khris Middleton's contracts. Chance, team fit, and cap fit.
#1 - Chance
As I stated earlier, the Wizards missed their chance at becoming involved in the Doncic or Fox trades but Jimmy Butler and his nasty divorce from South Beach could provide the Wizards with a chance of not only becoming a facilitator but obtaining the prized possession that most rebuilding teams want, draft picks.
#2 - Team fit
Both players could fit the Wizards roster for the rest of this season and possibly next season. Khris Middleton can play shooting guard, Small Forward, or Power Forward so if the Wizards retain Kuzma, he could play the 2 or 3 depending on where you want to play Bilal Coulibaly, and if the Wizards trade Kyle Kuzma, he could slide to Powe Forward. He can also defend at a high level and spread the floor. While he's in decline, he could be a solid contributor who doesn't need to be "that guy". John Collins can not only slide right into the Power Forward position and push Kuz to the three, but he also brings athleticism and the ability to shoot from three and mid-range. He would bring scoring to a team that desperately needs it.
#3 - Cap fit
The third and best reason why John Collins and/or Khris Middleton fits as a way to get a 1st round pick is cap fit. Neither player would hold the Wizard's cap room hostage. Below is a breakdown of both.
John Collins's contract-
2024-2025 $26.5M
2025-2026 $26.5M (Player Option)
Khris Middleton's contract-
2024-2025 $31.0M
2025-2026 $33.2M (player option)
Both players and their salaries wouldn't tie the Wizards down long-term. Both have player options and while Middleton enacts his option due to his age, Collins is in his prime and could look for a longer deal in the offseason and thus, clear up cap room for the Wizards. When it comes to draft picks, the Bucks can offer a 2031 1st. The Jazz hold two 1st round picks in 2027 so there is a chance for the Wizards here. Will they capitalize on it, only time will tell.