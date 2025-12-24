Wizards Have Clear Missing Key Piece for Future

With the Washington Wizards’ recent 126–109 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, they have drop to 5–23 on the 2025–26 season. It has been apparent all season that they are far from ready to compete for any kind of playoff spot, and yet this loss still came as a bit surprising.

FINAL | CHA 126, WAS 109



Middleton: 16 PTS

Bagley: 15 PTS

Coulibaly: 14 PTS



The Wizards were outscored 34-19 in Q4. Simply zero coaching adjustments.



George/McCollum shot 6-26 FG. Sarr had 4 BLK but wasn’t aggressive enough. Kispert & Carrington left with injuries.



5-23. — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) December 24, 2025

The loss itself isn’t the worst thing in the world, as the main goal for the Wizards remains to bottom out in hopes of topping the 2026 draft sweepstakes. However, losing by 17 to a team that is in a similar spot as a franchise stings a little more than it probably should.

The reason before this loss was apparent: Washington doesn’t have a consistent shot creator. Although guys like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson have flashed the ability to possibly be secondary or tertiary initiators down the line, they still lack the ability to consistently generate shots for themselves and others.

Dec 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Washington Wizards Center Alex Sarr (20) reaches for the loose ball in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Wizards Will Have to Wait

The Wizards are, of course, in no hurry to find the guy to fill that void this season, especially considering the kind of talent that awaits them when the draft comes around. However, this lack of a lead shot creator has begun to spark a debate regarding how much longer fans will put up with the rebuilding state.

The only problem with finding said piece is that it has to be the right one. Washington has done a great job building a foundation that could lead to success down the line. However, finding that final piece — when it also has to be the largest piece — makes things difficult.

How Wizards Can Find Missing Piece

The Wizards likely won’t be able to trade for any players capable of filling the void, especially not without giving up one or two of their core young pieces. Washington also doesn’t have the free-agent appeal necessary to pull in an All-NBA-caliber player.

That leaves the Wizards with the draft to find that piece, and luckily for them, they will have their pick near the top. If Washington is able to land a pick anywhere in the top three, they will likely walk away happy with their reward. Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, or AJ Dybantsa have all flashed the ability to be lead creators at the next level at one point or another.

33 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists for AJ Dybantsa tonight.



Playing at an absurdly high level right now. Averaging 29, 8.6 boards, 5.8 assists per game in his last five games. Ridiculous stuff.



pic.twitter.com/6hBQYSMSe7 — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) December 23, 2025

What makes drafting such a smart approach to a rebuild is that the Wizards’ front office and coaching staff can mold the players they draft into their scheme. Drafting any of the big three would help fill a void positionally for Washington, giving them the freedom to develop those players as they see fit.

It’s never a sure thing when drafting young players and expecting them to lead you to success, but it’s likely the best — and only — option the Wizards have if they wish to get over the hump.

