Skip to main content
Wizards Host Vote Night on October 28 at Capital One Arena

Wizards Host Vote Night on October 28 at Capital One Arena

Wizards to Host Vote Night during game vs Indiana Pacers which will also be televised on ESPN.

The Washington Wizards will host Vote Night on Friday, October 28 when the Indiana Pacers come to town. The game that will be televised on ESPN.

To celebrate the night, the team will wear custom-made “DMV Votes” shooting shirt to encourage all eligible voters in attendance to vote in the 2022 midterm elections taking place on Tuesday, November 8.

Videos from the Wizards organization on the importance of voting will be played. Signage throughout the game will share voting resources and encourage fans to head to the polls. Each seat cup will also hold a flyer that includes a DMV Votes sticker and features a QR code fans can scan for voting information in their area.

Pin that will be worn on October 28 Vote Night

Pin that will be worn on October 28 Vote Night

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced in July 2022 a season-long partnership with the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization HeadCount to help people get registered to vote, making a commitment to honor the leadership of athletes including Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Mystics’ guard Natasha Cloud who have made voting a focused cause to fight racial and social injustice. On October 28th, Washington Mystics forward Alysha Clark and center Elizabeth Williams will join the HeadCount staff on the Capital One Arena concourse to encourage fans to get out to vote ahead of Election Day.

All 30 NBA teams will play on November 7th, the day before election day. As part of the initiative, the Wizards will wear a “VOTE” warmup t-shirt that night. All teams will have November 8th off, as part of the NBA’s ongoing voting initiative to encourage fans to vote and be engaged in the civic process.

Photo Credit: Washington Wizards

In This Article (3)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Washington Mystics
Washington Mystics
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal

7BF4E309-7F41-44F8-9329-1852C26DFBD9
Washington Wizards News

Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107

By Darrell Owens
04D6B698-CF69-4F05-AD99-2ACAC1FB1A66
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards visiting the Injury Riddled Cavaliers

By Tyrone Montgomery
Kuzma Home Opener 2
Washington Wizards GameDay

Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. Impressed with Kyle Kuzma’s Leadership

By Carita Parks
Wizards Outfits 10/21/22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Home Opener Drip

By BreAnna Holmes
6B4AB215-63F4-431B-A2CB-AE048A913020
Washington Wizards GameDay

Bradley Beal moves to 3rd in Wizards franchise history in assists

By Tyrone Montgomery
USATSI_19271412
Washington Wizards GameDay

Kyle Kuzma finds his swag in Wizards home opener victory

By Carita Parks
4D8F6996-EFFF-47DD-81DF-AFC3E7626DD6
Washington Wizards News

Wizards move to 2-0 with win over the Bulls

By Darrell Owens
D88AA3D0-8071-4A83-864C-F76E58778E79
Washington Wizards GameDay

Game Preview: Wizards Hosting Bulls in Home Opener

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens