Wizards Host Vote Night on October 28 at Capital One Arena

The Washington Wizards will host Vote Night on Friday, October 28 when the Indiana Pacers come to town. The game that will be televised on ESPN.

To celebrate the night, the team will wear custom-made “DMV Votes” shooting shirt to encourage all eligible voters in attendance to vote in the 2022 midterm elections taking place on Tuesday, November 8.

Videos from the Wizards organization on the importance of voting will be played. Signage throughout the game will share voting resources and encourage fans to head to the polls. Each seat cup will also hold a flyer that includes a DMV Votes sticker and features a QR code fans can scan for voting information in their area.

Pin that will be worn on October 28 Vote Night

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced in July 2022 a season-long partnership with the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization HeadCount to help people get registered to vote, making a commitment to honor the leadership of athletes including Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Mystics’ guard Natasha Cloud who have made voting a focused cause to fight racial and social injustice. On October 28th, Washington Mystics forward Alysha Clark and center Elizabeth Williams will join the HeadCount staff on the Capital One Arena concourse to encourage fans to get out to vote ahead of Election Day.

All 30 NBA teams will play on November 7th, the day before election day. As part of the initiative, the Wizards will wear a “VOTE” warmup t-shirt that night. All teams will have November 8th off, as part of the NBA’s ongoing voting initiative to encourage fans to vote and be engaged in the civic process.

