Key Player Returned To The Lineup Against The Utah Jazz

The Wizards were happy to have one of their key players back against the Utah Jazz

Forward Rui Hachimura returned to the Washington Wizards lineup Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. Hachimura was sidelined due to a bone bruise injury he obtained back in November against the Charlotte Hornets.

In his return, Hachimura played 24 minutes. In that 24-minute game span, he had seven points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. Despite the Wizards 120 – 112 loss to the Jazz, Rui told reporters that it was good to be back on the court. He mentioned the good rhythm the Wizards had in the first half but in the last ten minutes the team couldn’t finish. He shared that it was tough watching his teammates lose the games during the ten-game streak and wanting the to help the team get back on track.

In Kyle Kuzma’s post-game interview with the media, he said that it’s good for him (Rui) to come back and play. The team is already low on bodies (healthy bodies), Rui is in a contract year, and bets that he (Rui) was excited to be back on the court.

From Inside the Wizards Staff Writer Carita Parks:

Prior to his injury, Hachimura was hitting his stride off the bench. In the Wizards win against the Dallas Mavericks, Hachimura finished with a season-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds. It was also his tenth game in double figures in ten games from off the bench this season.

Hachimura is coming back at a time when the Wizards need an energy boost.

