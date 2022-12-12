The Brooklyn Nets Return To DC

The Washington Wizards Are Hoping They Can Get A Win vs. The Red Hot Brookln Nets

The Washington Wizards are in a bad place at the moment. Every game should be considered a must win as they have loss nine of their last ten games now. The unfortunate thing about tonight is the fact that they are welcoming a red hot Brooklyn Nets team who have now won three straight games and are looking to add to that.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: Dec 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guards Bradley Beal & Delon Wright are out with hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura is out with ankle injury.Monte Morris (groin) & Anthony Gill (heel are questionable. For Brooklyn, Royce O’Neale is out for personal reasons and Nic Claxton is questionable with a hamstring injury.





Washington Wizards:

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Brooklyn Nets:

Guards: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons

Forwards: Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons

Center: Nic Claxton (Game-Time Decision)

The Bottom Line

The Washington Wizards will do well to jump ahead of the Brooklyn Nets early on tlin this matchup. They need to play hard on every possession. That means taking charges, diving on the floor for loose balls, and willing to do the dirty work each and every play on the floor tonight.

The bench has been a true concern for them. Injuries are a big reason but this is the NBA, and like the NFL, this is a next man up type of league. If the Wizards can contain Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, that would definitely help. But for the Wizards, they just need to play hard for the fans, play hard for themselves, and play hard for Head Coach Unseld Jr because his job may very well be on the line if the losing continues.