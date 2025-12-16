Bub Carrington Finding Rhythm with Wizards

The Washington Wizards may have quietly discovered the key to unlocking Bub Carrington, and the results are beginning to show at a critical point in the season.

Entering his second year in the NBA, Carrington appeared to be experiencing a classic sophomore slump. Expectations were higher after a promising rookie campaign, and early in the season, the production simply did not match the optimism surrounding his development.

Carrington opened the year as the Wizards’ starting lead guard, a role that demanded immediate command of the offense and consistent decision-making. The pressure seemed to weigh on him.

His efficiency dipped, turnovers mounted, and the confidence that defined his rookie season appeared to fade. In response, the Wizards made a difficult but calculated decision by moving him to the bench in a reserve role. Even then, the transition wasn’t seamless, as Carrington initially struggled to find rhythm coming off the bench.

Rather than panicking, Washington stayed patient. The organization never wavered in its belief that Carrington could still be an important piece of the backcourt. Being the backup point guard still carries heavy responsibility, and the Wizards trusted Carrington to grow into that role instead of abandoning it altogether. That patience is now paying dividends.

December has been a turning point for Carrington. Time was needed for Carrington to adjust to his second season in the league, along with switching roles right as the season began, too. He has begun to resemble the confident, aggressive guard Wizards fans saw during his rookie season.

The most notable performance came in a recent matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when Carrington erupted for a season-high 26 points. It was a statement game that showcased his scoring instincts, shot-making ability, and growing comfort within the offense. He also added eight assists in that game. Earlier in the month, against the Atlanta Hawks, he recorded what was then his season high with 14 points to go along with nine assists, a performance that hinted at momentum building.

Bub Carrington is Finally in a Good Place This Season

The timing of Carrington’s resurgence may not be coincidental. By shifting him into a reserve role, the Wizards may have made a savvy chess move. Around the league, many players are already banged up and feeling the fatigue of the long NBA season.

Carrington, meanwhile, looks fresh, as if the season is beginning for him. That freshness has given him an edge, allowing him to play with energy, pace, and confidence. Carrington is finally turning the corner. With renewed confidence and a clearly defined role, he is once again looking like the promising young guard Washington believed in. If this trend continues, the Wizards may have successfully unlocked a vital piece of their future.

