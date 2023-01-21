Wendell Carter, Kristaps Porzingis Key Match-up To Watch

1. How have the Orlando Magic adjusted after the suspensions from the fight with the Detroit Pistons?

After the team returned from suspension, it went on a five-game road trip out west. The team won just two out of five, but of the three losses, two came against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets by a combined seven points. Now that the team is the healthiest it has been all season, things are beginning to click for this group. Whether that translates to wins this season is a different story, but there's a feeling around the team that progress is being made.

2. Which Orlando Magic player has impressed you so far this season? Who do you still need to see more from?

Paolo Banchero is the obvious answer here as he's running away with Rookie of the Year honors. But outside of him, another player that stands out is Franz Wagner. He's made that second-year leap and is averaging over 20 points per game, proving that he is one of the better players from the 2021 draft class. He's building chemistry with Banchero and that combination is working towards becoming one of the best in the league in the coming years. As for who needs to improve? Mo Bamba is slowly losing his grip on a rotation spot. He's been struggling to find the rhythm he had last year, but I think a lot of that has to do with the resurgence from Moe Wagner and his inability to find consistent minutes with more players healthy.

3. The trade deadline is fast approaching. Have the Orlando Magic been involved in any trade talks and if so with who?

There hasn't been any reports that specifically place certain players in rumors. However, several players could be on new teams next month. Mo Bamba is probably at the top of the list considering he has no guaranteed money after the season and he's the odd man out in a front court logjam. Terrence Ross is also a hot name with an expiring contract. Contending teams should be calling the Magic to infer about his availability. Gary Harris also fits that bill and could be moved. It also wouldn't surprise me if the team found a new home for R.J. Hampton.

The Magic could also want to keep this group's chemistry intact and not rock the boat. A quiet deadline in Orlando wouldn't be a bad thing.

4. What is a match-up you are looking forward to in this Wizards vs Magic game?

I'd like to see how Wendell Carter matches up with Kristaps Porzingis. Carter was suspended for the last meeting, which prompted Porzingis to go off for 30 points and 13 boards. Carter provides a better defensive matchup for Porzingis and those two will certainly play a huge role in how the game turns out.

5. What is your game score prediction?

The Magic's schedule has been so wonky lately. After five games on the road spanning 10 days, the team was off for four days and then plays a back-to-back. This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Magic while the Wizards haven't played since Wednesday. Couple in the fact that Orlando is on the road, and I'm taking Washington in a close one.

Wizards 117, Magic 113

