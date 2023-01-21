Round 2: Wizards vs. Magic…Who’s In? Who’s Out?

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards return home from a quick road trip from New York to take on the Orlando Magic. This is the last home game for the Wizards hit the road for a five game road trip. This game will be the second game of the season series between Orlando and Washington. Washington won the last game against Orlando 119-100 in Orlando. The Wizards defeated the Knicks 116-105 in their last game.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: Jan 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards for the second time since the beginning of the season have a clean bill of health. For the Magic Jonathan Issac (Knee) and Chuma Okeke (Knee) are out with injuries for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

Orlando Magic:

Guards: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris

Forwards: Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero

Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

No Injuries to Report

Orlando Magic:

Jonathan Isaac-OUT (Knee)

Chuma Okeke-OUT (Knee)

