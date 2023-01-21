Round 2: Wizards vs. Magic…Who’s In? Who’s Out?
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards return home from a quick road trip from New York to take on the Orlando Magic. This is the last home game for the Wizards hit the road for a five game road trip. This game will be the second game of the season series between Orlando and Washington. Washington won the last game against Orlando 119-100 in Orlando. The Wizards defeated the Knicks 116-105 in their last game.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic today:
Game Date: Jan 21, 2023
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC
Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
The Wizards for the second time since the beginning of the season have a clean bill of health. For the Magic Jonathan Issac (Knee) and Chuma Okeke (Knee) are out with injuries for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.
Projected Starter/Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris
Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma
Center: Daniel Gafford
Orlando Magic:
Guards: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris
Forwards: Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero
Center: Wendell Carter Jr.
Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
No Injuries to Report
Orlando Magic:
Jonathan Isaac-OUT (Knee)
Chuma Okeke-OUT (Knee)
