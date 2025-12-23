Predicting the Wizards' 2026 Draft Picks

The NBA Draft is a time of joy and new fortune for some fanbases. With what the NBA wants to do to rebuilding and tanking teams, the draft can look vastly different in just a few seasons.

The Washington Wizards still have the opportunity to land a franchise-changing player in this upcoming draft, along with some great role players. The 2026 Draft is the most pivotal part of this team's rebuild, as it can shape the Wizards' future.

With multiple picks in this upcoming draft, it is a good idea to look at potential Wizards players. Conference play is also about to start for the college basketball season, so it gives a deeper look at this class as well.

Here is a look at what the 2026 draft class can look like for the Wizards.

First Overall: Cameron Boozer (Forward/Center)

Per 36 averages: 27.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 blocks.

First overall in the draft can go so many different directions. Darryn Peterson is still a top prospect despite his injuries, and AJ Dybantsa looks like a freak athlete. Still, Cameron Boozer is first overall on my big board. Boozer is a huge power forward who can facilitate, rebound, is not a liability on defense, and is shooting 33% from distance. His game should pair great with the likes of Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr, forming a formidable big three in the DMV.

30th Overall: Meleek Thomas (Guard)

Per 36 averages: 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.9 steals.

Maleek Thomas is the second-best guard for the Arkansas Razorbacks, as Darius Acuff Jr. has been looking like a borderline lottery pick. If Acuff is available at this point, which he won't be, the Wizards should take him. If he is not, then Thomas is the pick, as he is an offensive sparkplug who likes to go fast. Thomas would pair well in a fastbreak offense that wants to shoot transition threes, and would especially pair well with Tre Johnson and Cam Whitmore.

41st Overall: Alex Condon (Center)

Per 36 averages: 16.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.7 blocks.

In the second round, Will Dawkins will have the freedom to use these picks in trades or take some passion projects. Alex Condon is one of those projects, as the center from Florida is having a solid season for the Gators. Condon is no starter, but should Marvin Bagley III leave, or Tristan Vukcevic does not improve, the Gators center serves as a good backup. The thing that separates him the most from other centers is his pick-and-roll game, which Bub Carrington and George would welcome with open arms.

45th Overall: Zvonimir Ivisic (Center)

Per 36 averages: 16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 blocks.

Zvonimir Ivisic is another player who would be a project. He is on the older side at 22, but is a monster in the interior on defense. The odds that the Wizards use every second-round pick are slim, but not zero. Ivisic could be in a battle for a two-way spot over the summer with Condon, as both can be some decent backup centers for Washington.

53rd Overall: Dillon Mitchell (Forward)

Per 36 averages: 13.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2.3 steals.

Dillon Mitchell is also an older player, which will likely be a theme for every team's second-round selections. Mitchell, though, is someone that bad defensive teams should look at, and the Wizards are a horrific defensive team. The Saint John's forward is a defensive menace and has even drawn comparisons to Herb Jones.

60th Overall: Anthony Roy (Guard)

Per 36 averages: 23.4 points, 4.2 three pointers, 4.8 rebounds.

Anthony Roy is one of the oldest players in college basketball, having dealt with many injuries at a young age. Still, his offensive prowess is something teams need to keep an eye on. Last season at Green Bay, Roy led the NCAA in points, averaging 25.7 per game. He can shoot the three-ball and can finish around the rim, and he is worth taking a look at with the last overall pick.

